School lunch menus for the week of April 20-26. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
INDUSTRIAL ISD
Tuesday: Chicken spaghetti, green peas, sweet potatoes, diced pears
Wednesday: Hot dog, tots, pork and beans, fresh fruit
Thursday: Corn chip pie, pinto beans, salad, pineapple
Friday: Hot ham and cheese hoagies, burger salad, carrots, fruit cup
Monday: Chicken nuggets, whipped potatoes, broccoli, peaches
MEYERSVILLE ISD
Tuesday: Chicken fajita taco, Spanish rice, fruit
Wednesday: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, veggies, fruit
Thursday: Beef nachos, pinto beans, fruit
Friday: No school
Monday: No school
NAZARETH ACADEMY
Tuesday: Chicken fajita taco or burger, lettuce, tomatoes, beans, Spanish rice, fruit
Wednesday: Salisbury steak or cheese pizza, mashed potatoes, cabbage, gravy, fruit
Thursday: BBQ sausage or cheeseburger, baked beans, celery sticks, fruit
Friday: Pork chops or pepperoni pizza, carrot sticks, cucumbers, fruit
Monday: Fish strips or cheese pizza, scalloped potatoes, mixed veggies, fruit
OUR LADY OF VICTORY
Tuesday: Spaghetti, green beans, garlic bread, pudding cup
Wednesday: Nachos, Spanish rice, pinto beans, Teddy Grahams
Thursday: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, apple
Friday: Hotdog with chili on side, potato salad, ranch style beans, mixed fruit
Monday: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, broccoli, Pretzel Goldfish
SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE
Tuesday: Burritos and crispitos, refritos, carrot sticks, fruit
Wednesday: Steak fingers, potatoes au gratin, green beans, fruit
Thursday: Pizza, salad, fruit
Friday: Early dismissal, no cafeteria service
Monday: BBQ sandwich, river potatoes, pickles, fruit
VICTORIA ISD
Tuesday: Mozzarella sticks or grilled chicken sandwich, broccoli, black bean salad, tossed salad, mandarin oranges, Rice Krispie Treat, fresh fruit
Wednesday: Turkey pita or sausage rolls, sweet potato fries, baked beans, tossed salad, mixed fruit, fruit cocktail, Gold Fish, cookies
Thursday: Shredded chicken pita or Frito pie, pinto beans, corn, tossed salad, peaches, fresh fruit, cookies
Friday: Cheeseburger, cherry tomatoes, celery sticks, tossed salad, fresh fruit, chips
Monday: Pizza bites or steak fingers, mixed veggies, mashed potatoes with gravy, tossed salad, orange smiles, peaches
WESTHOFF ISD
Tuesday: Hamburger, burger salad, tater tots, mangoes
Wednesday: Baked chicken, dressing, carrots, cranberries
Thursday: Ham sandwich, chips, cheese stick, peach cup
Friday: No school
Monday: No school
