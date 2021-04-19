School lunch menus for the week of April 20-26. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

INDUSTRIAL ISD

Tuesday: Chicken spaghetti, green peas, sweet potatoes, diced pears

Wednesday: Hot dog, tots, pork and beans, fresh fruit

Thursday: Corn chip pie, pinto beans, salad, pineapple

Friday: Hot ham and cheese hoagies, burger salad, carrots, fruit cup

Monday: Chicken nuggets, whipped potatoes, broccoli, peaches

MEYERSVILLE ISD

Tuesday: Chicken fajita taco, Spanish rice, fruit

Wednesday: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, veggies, fruit

Thursday: Beef nachos, pinto beans, fruit

Friday: No school

Monday: No school

NAZARETH ACADEMY

Tuesday: Chicken fajita taco or burger, lettuce, tomatoes, beans, Spanish rice, fruit

Wednesday: Salisbury steak or cheese pizza, mashed potatoes, cabbage, gravy, fruit

Thursday: BBQ sausage or cheeseburger, baked beans, celery sticks, fruit

Friday: Pork chops or pepperoni pizza, carrot sticks, cucumbers, fruit

Monday: Fish strips or cheese pizza, scalloped potatoes, mixed veggies, fruit

OUR LADY OF VICTORY

Tuesday: Spaghetti, green beans, garlic bread, pudding cup

Wednesday: Nachos, Spanish rice, pinto beans, Teddy Grahams

Thursday: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, apple

Friday: Hotdog with chili on side, potato salad, ranch style beans, mixed fruit

Monday: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, broccoli, Pretzel Goldfish

SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE

Tuesday: Burritos and crispitos, refritos, carrot sticks, fruit

Wednesday: Steak fingers, potatoes au gratin, green beans, fruit

Thursday: Pizza, salad, fruit

Friday: Early dismissal, no cafeteria service

Monday: BBQ sandwich, river potatoes, pickles, fruit

VICTORIA ISD

Tuesday: Mozzarella sticks or grilled chicken sandwich, broccoli, black bean salad, tossed salad, mandarin oranges, Rice Krispie Treat, fresh fruit

Wednesday: Turkey pita or sausage rolls, sweet potato fries, baked beans, tossed salad, mixed fruit, fruit cocktail, Gold Fish, cookies

Thursday: Shredded chicken pita or Frito pie, pinto beans, corn, tossed salad, peaches, fresh fruit, cookies

Friday: Cheeseburger, cherry tomatoes, celery sticks, tossed salad, fresh fruit, chips

Monday: Pizza bites or steak fingers, mixed veggies, mashed potatoes with gravy, tossed salad, orange smiles, peaches

WESTHOFF ISD

Tuesday: Hamburger, burger salad, tater tots, mangoes

Wednesday: Baked chicken, dressing, carrots, cranberries

Thursday: Ham sandwich, chips, cheese stick, peach cup

Friday: No school

Monday: No school

