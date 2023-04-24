School lunch menus for the week of April 25-May 1. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

Industrial School District

Tuesday: Chicken ala King, green beans, carrots, mixed fruit, rice, roll.

Wednesday: Pulled pork sandwich, tater tots, Ranch style beans, pickles, orange. 

Thursday: Chicken fajitas, pinto beans, salad, pineapple, flour tortilla. 

Friday: Pizza, corn, salad, carrots, dip, applesauce. 

Monday: Unavailable. 

Nazareth Academy

Tuesday: Beef taco salad or burger, lettuce, tomatoes, beans, fruit. 

Wednesday: Meatless spaghetti or cheese pizza, carrot sticks, cucumbers, fruit.

Thursday: Sausage kolache or cheese burger, corn, broccoli, fruit. 

Friday: Chicken nuggets or cheese pizza, fries, peas, fruit, gravy. 

Monday: Unavailable. 

Nursery ISD

Tuesday: Beef nachos, beans, mixed veggies, salad, fruit. Cougar lunch: Hot dog and carrots. 

Wednesday: Pizza, carrots, beans, salad, fruit. Cougar lunch: Chicken burger and chips. 

Thursday: Sloppy Joe, corn, potatoes, salad, fruit. Cougar lunch: Hamburger and chips. 

Friday: Hamburger Helper, peas, carrots, roll, fruit. Cougar lunch: Fish and smiles. 

Monday: Frito pie, beans, cheese, salad, fruit. Cougar lunch: Burrito and chips.

