School lunch menus for the week of April 25-May 1. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
Industrial School District
Tuesday: Chicken ala King, green beans, carrots, mixed fruit, rice, roll.
Wednesday: Pulled pork sandwich, tater tots, Ranch style beans, pickles, orange.
Thursday: Chicken fajitas, pinto beans, salad, pineapple, flour tortilla.
Friday: Pizza, corn, salad, carrots, dip, applesauce.
Monday: Unavailable.
Nazareth Academy
Tuesday: Beef taco salad or burger, lettuce, tomatoes, beans, fruit.
Wednesday: Meatless spaghetti or cheese pizza, carrot sticks, cucumbers, fruit.
Thursday: Sausage kolache or cheese burger, corn, broccoli, fruit.
Friday: Chicken nuggets or cheese pizza, fries, peas, fruit, gravy.
Monday: Unavailable.
Nursery ISD
Tuesday: Beef nachos, beans, mixed veggies, salad, fruit. Cougar lunch: Hot dog and carrots.
Wednesday: Pizza, carrots, beans, salad, fruit. Cougar lunch: Chicken burger and chips.
Thursday: Sloppy Joe, corn, potatoes, salad, fruit. Cougar lunch: Hamburger and chips.
Friday: Hamburger Helper, peas, carrots, roll, fruit. Cougar lunch: Fish and smiles.
Monday: Frito pie, beans, cheese, salad, fruit. Cougar lunch: Burrito and chips.