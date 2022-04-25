School lunch menus for the week of April 26 — May 2. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
INDUSTRIAL ISD
Tuesday: Beef-a-roni, carrots, green beans, fruit
Wednesday: Pulled pork sandwich, fries, beans, pickles, fruit
Thursday: Burrito, corn, salad, fruit
Friday: Ham and cheese sandwich, burger salad, carrots with dip, fruit
Monday: Information not available.
NAZARETH ACADEMY
Tuesday: Chicken spaghetti or burger, green beans, sweet potatoes, fruit
Wednesday: Steak fingers or cheese pizza, broccoli cheese casserole, corn, fruit
Thursday: Chili dogs or cheeseburger, onion rings, coleslaw, fruit
Friday: Cheese nachos or pepperoni pizza, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, fruit
Monday: Information not available.
NURSERY ISD
Tuesday: Spaghetti with zesty meat sauce, Italian green beans, lemon glazed carrots, chilled mixed fruit, mini Rice Krispies treat
Wednesday: Personal pan pizza assortment, corn on the cob, mixed vegetables, blushing pears
Thursday: Crispy beef tacos, Spanish rice, charro beans, lettuce and tomato salad, fruit slush cup, jalapeno, salsa, shredded cheese
Friday: Chicken and waffles breakfast combo, crispy tater tots, sautéed spinach and eggs, fruit salad
Monday: Information not available.
OUR LADY OF VICTORY
Tuesday: Cheeseburger, french fries, salad, Oreo cookies
Wednesday: Chalupas, salad, Spanish rice, orange
Thursday: Meatball sub, chips, carrot sticks, Teddy Grahams
Friday: Domino’s pepperoni pizza slice, salad, apple, yogurt
Monday: Information not available.
SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE
Tuesday: Burritos, re-fried beans, salsa, cheese, fruit
Wednesday: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes, steamed broccoli, fruit
Thursday: Pizza, salad, corn, fruit
Friday: Early dismissal.
Monday: Information not available.
VICTORIA ISD
Tuesday: Pulled pork sandwich or breaded chicken sandwich, burger salad, corn, mixed vegetables, tossed salad, fresh fruit, apricots
Wednesday: Cheeseburger or fish sandwich, burger salad, tater tots, veggie sticks, tossed salad, fresh fruit, pineapple tidbits
Thursday: Tamales or bean and cheese burrito, pinto beans, picante sauce, tossed salad, peas, fresh fruit, fruit cocktail
Friday: Grilled cheese or hot dog, tossed salad, sweet potato fries, fresh fruit, strawberries, cookies
Monday: Information not available.
WESTHOFF ISD
Tuesday: Baked potato with chili and cheese, salad, strawberries
Wednesday: Ham alfredo, broccoli, salad, breadstick
Thursday: Orange chicken, fried rice, egg roll, fortune cookies
Friday: Sausage, sweet rice, carrots, fruit
Monday: Information not available.
