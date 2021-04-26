School lunch menus for the week of April 27 — May 3. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
INDUSTRIAL ISD
Tuesday: Meat and spaghetti, green beans, carrots, mix fruit
Wednesday: Hamburger, tots, burger salad, fresh fruit
Thursday: Beef tacos, pinto beans, salad, pineapple
Friday: Corn dog, mac and cheese, pork and beans, diced pears
Monday: Information not available
MEYERSVILLE ISD
Tuesday: Crunchy tacos, Spanish rice, fruit
Wednesday: Chicken alfredo, garlic bread stick, green beans, fruit
Thursday: Enchilada casserole, pinto beans, fruit
Friday: Pepperoni pizza, corn, fruit
Monday: Information not available
NAZARETH ACADEMY
Tuesday: Cheese nachos or burger, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, fruit
Wednesday: Chicken nuggets or pepperoni pizza, steamed broccoli, mashed potatoes with gravy, fruit
Thursday: Pulled pork sandwich or cheeseburger, cole slaw, corn, sweet potato fries, fruit
Friday: Chicken burger or cheese pizza, lettuce, tomatoes, baked chips, fruit
Monday: Information not available
OUR LADY OF VICTORY
Tuesday: Hamburger, french fries, salad, Oreo cookies
Wednesday: Chalupas, salad, Spanish rice, orange
Thursday: Meatball sub, chips, carrot sticks, yogurt
Friday: Chicken nuggets, green beans, corn on the cob, sliced apples
Monday: Sweet and sour chicken, white rice, broccoli, chocolate pudding
SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE
Tuesday: Chicken taco salad, beans, cheese, sour cream, fruit
Wednesday: Pork roast, mashed potatoes, broccoli salad, fruit
Thursday: Pasta with red sauce, peas, fruit
Friday: Hamburgers, side salad, chips, fruit
Monday: Cold cut sub, salad, pickle, fruit
VICTORIA ISD
Tuesday: Grilled cheese sandwich or hamburger, green beans, hash browns, tossed salad, fruit cocktail, peaches
Wednesday: Chicken fried steak sandwich or spaghetti, broccoli, peas, tossed salad, apricots, pears with cherries, chocolate chip cookies, garlic bread
Thursday: Tamales or chicken fajitas, re-fried beans, Spanish rice, corn, tossed salad, pineapple tidbits, fresh fruit, Rice Krispie, cereal bar
Friday: Corn dogs, baby carrots, cucumber slices, tossed salad, fresh fruit, cookies, Cheez-its
Monday: Deli sandwich, raw broccoli, baby carrots, burger salad, apple slices, cookies
WESTHOFF ISD
Tuesday: Hamburger steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, peas, rosy applesauce
Wednesday: Ham and cheese slider, chips, baby carrots, raisins
Thursday: Chicken fajitas, re-fried beans, Spanish rice, apples
Friday: BBQ on a bun, chips, baby carrots, Oreos
Monday: Information not available
