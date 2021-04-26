School lunch menus for the week of April 27 — May 3. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

INDUSTRIAL ISD

Tuesday: Meat and spaghetti, green beans, carrots, mix fruit

Wednesday: Hamburger, tots, burger salad, fresh fruit

Thursday: Beef tacos, pinto beans, salad, pineapple

Friday: Corn dog, mac and cheese, pork and beans, diced pears

Monday: Information not available

MEYERSVILLE ISD

Tuesday: Crunchy tacos, Spanish rice, fruit

Wednesday: Chicken alfredo, garlic bread stick, green beans, fruit

Thursday: Enchilada casserole, pinto beans, fruit

Friday: Pepperoni pizza, corn, fruit

Monday: Information not available

NAZARETH ACADEMY

Tuesday: Cheese nachos or burger, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, fruit

Wednesday: Chicken nuggets or pepperoni pizza, steamed broccoli, mashed potatoes with gravy, fruit

Thursday: Pulled pork sandwich or cheeseburger, cole slaw, corn, sweet potato fries, fruit

Friday: Chicken burger or cheese pizza, lettuce, tomatoes, baked chips, fruit

Monday: Information not available

OUR LADY OF VICTORY

Tuesday: Hamburger, french fries, salad, Oreo cookies

Wednesday: Chalupas, salad, Spanish rice, orange

Thursday: Meatball sub, chips, carrot sticks, yogurt

Friday: Chicken nuggets, green beans, corn on the cob, sliced apples

Monday: Sweet and sour chicken, white rice, broccoli, chocolate pudding

SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE

Tuesday: Chicken taco salad, beans, cheese, sour cream, fruit

Wednesday: Pork roast, mashed potatoes, broccoli salad, fruit

Thursday: Pasta with red sauce, peas, fruit

Friday: Hamburgers, side salad, chips, fruit

Monday: Cold cut sub, salad, pickle, fruit

VICTORIA ISD

Tuesday: Grilled cheese sandwich or hamburger, green beans, hash browns, tossed salad, fruit cocktail, peaches

Wednesday: Chicken fried steak sandwich or spaghetti, broccoli, peas, tossed salad, apricots, pears with cherries, chocolate chip cookies, garlic bread

Thursday: Tamales or chicken fajitas, re-fried beans, Spanish rice, corn, tossed salad, pineapple tidbits, fresh fruit, Rice Krispie, cereal bar

Friday: Corn dogs, baby carrots, cucumber slices, tossed salad, fresh fruit, cookies, Cheez-its

Monday: Deli sandwich, raw broccoli, baby carrots, burger salad, apple slices, cookies

WESTHOFF ISD

Tuesday: Hamburger steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, peas, rosy applesauce

Wednesday: Ham and cheese slider, chips, baby carrots, raisins

Thursday: Chicken fajitas, re-fried beans, Spanish rice, apples

Friday: BBQ on a bun, chips, baby carrots, Oreos

Monday: Information not available

