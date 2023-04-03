School lunch menus for the week of April 4-10. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
Industrial School District
Tuesday:
- Chicken spaghetti, green beans, carrots, pears, roll.
Wednesday:
- Pulled pork sandwich, sweet potato fries, Ranch style beans, pickles, apple.
Thursday:
- Chicken fajitas, pinto beans, salad, pineapple, flour tortilla.
Friday:
- No school.
Monday:
- No school.
Nazareth Academy
Tuesday:
- Crispitos or burger, lettuce, cucumbers, fruit.
Wednesday:
- Corn dogs or pepperoni pizza, fries, baked beans, fruit.
Thursday:
- Chicken burger or cheeseburger, celery sticks, fresh broccoli, fruit.
Friday:
- No school.
Monday:
- No school.
Nursery ISD
Tuesday:
- Frito pie, beans, cheese, salad, fruit. Cougar lunch: Burrito and chips.
Wednesday:
- Pizza, carrots, green beans, salad, fruit. Cougar lunch: Chicken sandwich.
Thursday:
- Sloppy Joe, corn, smiles, salad, fruit. Cougar lunch: Pulled pork sandwich.
Friday:
- No school.
Monday:
- No school.