School lunch menus for the week of April 4-10. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

Industrial School District

Tuesday:

  • Chicken spaghetti, green beans, carrots, pears, roll.

Wednesday:

  • Pulled pork sandwich, sweet potato fries, Ranch style beans, pickles, apple.

Thursday:

  • Chicken fajitas, pinto beans, salad, pineapple, flour tortilla.

Friday:

  • No school.

Monday:

  • No school.

Nazareth Academy

Tuesday:

  • Crispitos or burger, lettuce, cucumbers, fruit.

Wednesday:

  • Corn dogs or pepperoni pizza, fries, baked beans, fruit.

Thursday:

  • Chicken burger or cheeseburger, celery sticks, fresh broccoli, fruit.

Friday:

  • No school.

Monday:

  • No school.

Nursery ISD

Tuesday:

  • Frito pie, beans, cheese, salad, fruit. Cougar lunch: Burrito and chips.

Wednesday:

  • Pizza, carrots, green beans, salad, fruit. Cougar lunch: Chicken sandwich.

Thursday:

  • Sloppy Joe, corn, smiles, salad, fruit. Cougar lunch: Pulled pork sandwich.

Friday:

  • No school.

Monday:

  • No school. 

