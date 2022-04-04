School lunch menus for the week of April 5-11. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
INDUSTRIAL ISD
Tuesday: Hot ham and cheese hoagie, burger salad, carrots, fruit
Wednesday: Pulled pork sandwich, fries, beans, pickles, fruit
Thursday: Beef and bean chalupas, corn, salad, fruit
Friday: Vegetable soup, grilled cheese sandwich, carrots with dip, fruit
Monday: Salisbury steak, whipped potatoes, spinach, fruit
NAZARETH ACADEMY
Tuesday: Chili mac or burger, cauliflower, mixed vegetables, fruit
Wednesday: Corn dogs or pepperoni pizza, pork-and-beans, celery sticks, fruit
Thursday: Soft beef tacos or cheeseburger, lettuce, tomatoes, rice, fruit
Friday: Meatless spaghetti or cheese pizza, cabbage, corn, fruit
Monday: Barbecue on a bun or pepperoni pizza, coleslaw, chips, fruit
NURSERY ISD
Tuesday: Cheesy chicken with rice blend, sautéed cabbage and carrots, blueberry fruited Jell-O, mini Rice Krispies treat
Wednesday: Restaurant style pizza assortment, cheesy broccoli, romaine garden salad, mandarin oranges
Thursday: Beef and chicken nacho combo, roasted street corn, re-fried beans, fruit slush cup
Friday: Chicken fried steak sandwich, crispy string fries, ranch broccoli salad, chilled pineapple tidbits
Monday: Oven baked chicken tenders, ranch mashed potatoes, green beans, chilled mixed fruit
OUR LADY OF VICTORY
Tuesday: Hamburger, french fries, salad, Oreo cookies
Wednesday: Chicken pot pie, green beans, apple cobbler
Thursday: Chicken patty on a bun, potato wedges, salad, Teddy Grahams
Friday: Grilled cheese sandwich, carrot sticks, chips, yogurt
Monday: Corn dog, potato salad, ranch style beans, apple cobbler
SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE
Tuesday: Burritos, salsa, cheese, re-fried beans, fruit
Wednesday: Chicken sandwich, salad, pickle, chips, fruit
Thursday: Lasagna, salad, garlic sticks, fruit
Friday: Grilled cheese, carrot sticks, fruit
Monday: Cold cut sub, salad, chips, fruit
VICTORIA ISD
Tuesday: Chicken spaghetti or grilled chicken sandwich, mixed vegetables, green beans fresh fruit, pears and cherries
Wednesday: French bread pizza or barbecue on a bun, creamy coleslaw, corn, tossed salad, fresh fruit, sliced peaches
Thursday: Tacos or bean and cheese burrito, re-fried beans, lettuce and tomato salad, fresh fruit, pineapple tidbits, cookies
Friday: Macaroni and cheese or hamburger, celery and cherry tomatoes, broccoli, fresh fruit, applesauce
Monday: Pepperoni pizza or mozzarella cheese sticks with pizza sauce, tossed salad, corn, fresh fruit, pears and cherries
WESTHOFF ISD
Tuesday: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, broccoli and cheese, oranges
Wednesday: Spaghetti, corn, blueberries
Thursday: Barbecue pulled pork, potato salad, green beans, peaches
Friday: Fried shrimp, pinto beans, coleslaw, pears
Monday: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes, peas, fruit cocktail
