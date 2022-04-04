School lunch menus for the week of April 5-11. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

INDUSTRIAL ISD

Tuesday: Hot ham and cheese hoagie, burger salad, carrots, fruit

Wednesday: Pulled pork sandwich, fries, beans, pickles, fruit

Thursday: Beef and bean chalupas, corn, salad, fruit

Friday: Vegetable soup, grilled cheese sandwich, carrots with dip, fruit

Monday: Salisbury steak, whipped potatoes, spinach, fruit

NAZARETH ACADEMY

Tuesday: Chili mac or burger, cauliflower, mixed vegetables, fruit

Wednesday: Corn dogs or pepperoni pizza, pork-and-beans, celery sticks, fruit

Thursday: Soft beef tacos or cheeseburger, lettuce, tomatoes, rice, fruit

Friday: Meatless spaghetti or cheese pizza, cabbage, corn, fruit

Monday: Barbecue on a bun or pepperoni pizza, coleslaw, chips, fruit

NURSERY ISD

Tuesday: Cheesy chicken with rice blend, sautéed cabbage and carrots, blueberry fruited Jell-O, mini Rice Krispies treat

Wednesday: Restaurant style pizza assortment, cheesy broccoli, romaine garden salad, mandarin oranges

Thursday: Beef and chicken nacho combo, roasted street corn, re-fried beans, fruit slush cup

Friday: Chicken fried steak sandwich, crispy string fries, ranch broccoli salad, chilled pineapple tidbits

Monday: Oven baked chicken tenders, ranch mashed potatoes, green beans, chilled mixed fruit

OUR LADY OF VICTORY

Tuesday: Hamburger, french fries, salad, Oreo cookies

Wednesday: Chicken pot pie, green beans, apple cobbler

Thursday: Chicken patty on a bun, potato wedges, salad, Teddy Grahams

Friday: Grilled cheese sandwich, carrot sticks, chips, yogurt

Monday: Corn dog, potato salad, ranch style beans, apple cobbler

SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE

Tuesday: Burritos, salsa, cheese, re-fried beans, fruit

Wednesday: Chicken sandwich, salad, pickle, chips, fruit

Thursday: Lasagna, salad, garlic sticks, fruit

Friday: Grilled cheese, carrot sticks, fruit

Monday: Cold cut sub, salad, chips, fruit

VICTORIA ISD

Tuesday: Chicken spaghetti or grilled chicken sandwich, mixed vegetables, green beans fresh fruit, pears and cherries

Wednesday: French bread pizza or barbecue on a bun, creamy coleslaw, corn, tossed salad, fresh fruit, sliced peaches

Thursday: Tacos or bean and cheese burrito, re-fried beans, lettuce and tomato salad, fresh fruit, pineapple tidbits, cookies

Friday: Macaroni and cheese or hamburger, celery and cherry tomatoes, broccoli, fresh fruit, applesauce

Monday: Pepperoni pizza or mozzarella cheese sticks with pizza sauce, tossed salad, corn, fresh fruit, pears and cherries

WESTHOFF ISD

Tuesday: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, broccoli and cheese, oranges

Wednesday: Spaghetti, corn, blueberries

Thursday: Barbecue pulled pork, potato salad, green beans, peaches

Friday: Fried shrimp, pinto beans, coleslaw, pears

Monday: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes, peas, fruit cocktail

