School lunch menus for the week of April 6-12. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
INDUSTRIAL ISD
Tuesday: Cheesy chicken, green peas, sweet potatoes, diced pears
Wednesday: Hamburger, tots, burger salad, fresh fruit
Thursday: Chicken fajitas, pinto beans, salad, pineapple
Friday: Pizza, corn, salad, applesauce
Monday: Country fried steak, whipped potatoes, spinach, peaches
MEYERSVILLE ISD
Tuesday: Chicken fajita taco, veggie sticks, fruit
Wednesday: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, veggies, fruit
Thursday: Beef nachos, pinto beans, fruit
Friday: Cheeseburger, cowboy tough fries, side salad, fruit
Monday: Hot dog, carrot sticks, chips, fruit
NAZARETH ACADEMY
Tuesday: Pancakes and sausage or burger, spinach, carrot sticks, fruit
Wednesday: Spaghetti or pepperoni pizza, cucumbers, fresh broccoli, fruit
Thursday: Rib sandwich or cheeseburger, cabbage, corn, fruit
Friday: Beef taco salad or cheese pizza, lettuce, tomatoes, beans, Spanish rice, fruit
Monday: Chicken fried steak or cheese pizza, mac and cheese, steamed broccoli, steamed carrots, gravy
OUR LADY OF VICTORY
Tuesday: Salisbury steak, German potatoes, broccoli, applesauce
Wednesday: Chicken taco bake, Spanish rice, pinto beans, peaches
Thursday: Hamburger, French fries, salad, Oreo cookies
Friday: Early dismissal
Monday: Sweet and sour chicken, white rice, broccoli, mandarin oranges
VICTORIA ISD
Tuesday: Deli sandwich, baby carrots, broccoli florets, apple, chips
Wednesday: Deli sandwich, tossed salad, cherry tomato, grapes, orange, chips
Thursday: Deli sandwich, tossed salad, cherry tomato, grapes, orange, chips
Friday: Deli sandwich, baby carrots, broccoli florets, apple, chips
Monday: Ham and cheese croissant or chicken fried steak, glazed carrots, mashed potatoes with gravy, tossed salad, orange smiles, apples
WESTHOFF ISD
Tuesday: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, broccoli
Wednesday: Spaghetti, corn, bread stick, tropical fruit
Thursday: Chicken and rice, lima beans, peaches
Friday: Pizza, green beans, bread stick, pudding
Monday: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes, carrots, pears
