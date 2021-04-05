School lunch menus for the week of April 6-12. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

INDUSTRIAL ISD

Tuesday: Cheesy chicken, green peas, sweet potatoes, diced pears

Wednesday: Hamburger, tots, burger salad, fresh fruit

Thursday: Chicken fajitas, pinto beans, salad, pineapple

Friday: Pizza, corn, salad, applesauce

Monday: Country fried steak, whipped potatoes, spinach, peaches

MEYERSVILLE ISD

Tuesday: Chicken fajita taco, veggie sticks, fruit

Wednesday: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, veggies, fruit

Thursday: Beef nachos, pinto beans, fruit

Friday: Cheeseburger, cowboy tough fries, side salad, fruit

Monday: Hot dog, carrot sticks, chips, fruit

NAZARETH ACADEMY

Tuesday: Pancakes and sausage or burger, spinach, carrot sticks, fruit

Wednesday: Spaghetti or pepperoni pizza, cucumbers, fresh broccoli, fruit

Thursday: Rib sandwich or cheeseburger, cabbage, corn, fruit

Friday: Beef taco salad or cheese pizza, lettuce, tomatoes, beans, Spanish rice, fruit

Monday: Chicken fried steak or cheese pizza, mac and cheese, steamed broccoli, steamed carrots, gravy

OUR LADY OF VICTORY

Tuesday: Salisbury steak, German potatoes, broccoli, applesauce

Wednesday: Chicken taco bake, Spanish rice, pinto beans, peaches

Thursday: Hamburger, French fries, salad, Oreo cookies

Friday: Early dismissal

Monday: Sweet and sour chicken, white rice, broccoli, mandarin oranges

VICTORIA ISD

Tuesday: Deli sandwich, baby carrots, broccoli florets, apple, chips

Wednesday: Deli sandwich, tossed salad, cherry tomato, grapes, orange, chips

Thursday: Deli sandwich, tossed salad, cherry tomato, grapes, orange, chips

Friday: Deli sandwich, baby carrots, broccoli florets, apple, chips

Monday: Ham and cheese croissant or chicken fried steak, glazed carrots, mashed potatoes with gravy, tossed salad, orange smiles, apples

WESTHOFF ISD

Tuesday: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, broccoli

Wednesday: Spaghetti, corn, bread stick, tropical fruit

Thursday: Chicken and rice, lima beans, peaches

Friday: Pizza, green beans, bread stick, pudding

Monday: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes, carrots, pears

