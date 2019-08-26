Milk and bread are served with each meal.
INDUSTRIAL ISD
- Tuesday: Beef-a-roni, carrots, spinach, mixed fruit
- Wednesday: Hot dog, tots, baked beans, peaches
- Thursday: Beef and cheese nachos, pinto beans, salad, pineapple
- Friday: Pepperoni pizza, corn, salad, diced pears
- Monday: Labor Day – no school
MEYERSVILLE ISD
- Tuesday: Sweet and sour chicken, egg roll, broccoli, glazed carrots, pears with cherries
- Wednesday: Hamburger, Colestrong tots, mixed veggies, burger salad, mandarin oranges
- Thursday: Beef tacos, Spanish rice, pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, candied apples, pineapple
- Friday: Pepperoni pizza, peas, green beans, carrot stick, peaches
- Monday: Labor Day – no school
NAZARETH ACADEMY
- Tuesday: Chicken fajitas or hamburger, pinto beans, lettuce, tomatoes, fruit
- Wednesday: Sloppy Joe or cheese pizza, cabbage, carrot sticks, fruit
- Thursday: Chicken tenders or cheeseburger, fries, lettuce, tomatoes, fruit
- Friday: Corn dog or pepperoni pizza, pork and beans, cucumbers, fruit
- Monday: Labor Day – no school
NORTHSIDE BAPTIST SCHOOL
- Information not available
NURSERY ISD
- Tuesday: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, rosy applesauce, garlic bread
- Wednesday: Beef tacos, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, diced peaches
- Thursday: Pizza pasta bake, broccoli, golden corn, rosy pears, garlic bread
- Friday: Hamburger, ranch beans, lettuce, tomato, pickle, cheese, pineapple tidbits
- Monday: Labor Day – no school
OUR LADY OF VICTORY
- Tuesday: Pork chop or Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, pineapple and strawberry
- Wednesday: Chalupas or ham and cheese sandwich, salad, Spanish rice, pinto beans
- Thursday: Hamburger or cheeseburger, french fries, salad, Teddy Grahams
- Friday: Chili dog or corn dog, potato salad, ranch-style beans, banana pudding
- Monday: Labor Day – no school
SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE
- Tuesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce, salad, garlic sticks, fruit
- Wednesday: Frito pie, carrot sticks, beans, fruit
- Thursday: Sausage rolls, sauerkraut, corn, fruit
- Friday: Hamburger, salad, chips, fruit
- Monday: Labor Day – no school
ST. JOSEPH HIGH SCHOOL
- Tuesday: Soft tacos, pinto beans, salad, pineapple chunks
- Wednesday: Mini corn dogs, salad, tater tots, pears
- Thursday: Chicken Parmesan, garlic bread, penne pasta, steamed broccoli
- Friday: Nachos with meat, pinto beans, salad, apple slices
- Monday: Labor Day – no school
VICTORIA ISD
- Tuesday: Grilled chicken sandwich or beans and franks, cucumber slices, black-eyed peas, candied apple, Doritos
- Wednesday: Cheeseburger or corn dog, sweet potato fries, burger salad, pineapples
- Thursday: Beef tacos or bean and cheese burrito, Spanish rice, pinto beans, Mexican plate salad, pico, peaches
- Friday: Grilled cheese sandwich or fish tacos, cherry tomato with celery sticks, fruit cocktail, baked chips
- Monday: Labor Day – no school
WESTHOFF ISD
Information not available
