School lunch menus for the week of Aug. 10-16. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
INDUSTRIAL ISD
Wednesday: Hamburger, burger salad, tater tots, grapes
Thursday: Pulled pork taco, pinto beans, salad, pineapple,
Friday: Ham and cheese croissants, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mini carrots with dip, watermelon
Monday: Breaded chicken patty, whipped potatoes, broccoli, mixed fruit
NAZARETH ACADEMY
Thursday: BBQ sausage or hamburger, green beans, baked chips, fruit
Friday: Sausage and pancakes or cheese pizza, carrot sticks, hash browns, fruit
Monday: Chicken nuggets with gravy or pepperoni pizza, corn, mashed potatoes, fruit
ST. JOSEPH HIGH SCHOOL
Wednesday: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, salad, steamed carrots, peach slices
Thursday: Crispitos with chili, salad, vegetables, fresh fruit
Friday: Nachos with meat, re-fried beans, salad, cake, fresh fruit
Monday: Chicken breast, salad, squash, steamed rice, peaches
WESTHOFF ISD
Wednesday: Pizza, corn, salad, breadstick, mixed berry cup
Thursday: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, broccoli, applesauce
Friday: Spaghetti, green beans, breadstick, apricot cup
Monday: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes, peas, banana
