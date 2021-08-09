School lunch menus for the week of Aug. 10-16. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

INDUSTRIAL ISD

Wednesday: Hamburger, burger salad, tater tots, grapes

Thursday: Pulled pork taco, pinto beans, salad, pineapple,

Friday: Ham and cheese croissants, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mini carrots with dip, watermelon

Monday: Breaded chicken patty, whipped potatoes, broccoli, mixed fruit

NAZARETH ACADEMY

Thursday: BBQ sausage or hamburger, green beans, baked chips, fruit

Friday: Sausage and pancakes or cheese pizza, carrot sticks, hash browns, fruit

Monday: Chicken nuggets with gravy or pepperoni pizza, corn, mashed potatoes, fruit

ST. JOSEPH HIGH SCHOOL

Wednesday: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, salad, steamed carrots, peach slices

Thursday: Crispitos with chili, salad, vegetables, fresh fruit

Friday: Nachos with meat, re-fried beans, salad, cake, fresh fruit

Monday: Chicken breast, salad, squash, steamed rice, peaches

WESTHOFF ISD

Wednesday: Pizza, corn, salad, breadstick, mixed berry cup

Thursday: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, broccoli, applesauce

Friday: Spaghetti, green beans, breadstick, apricot cup

Monday: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes, peas, banana

