Milk and bread are served with each meal.
Nazareth Academy
Tuesday: Hot dogs or hamburger, beans, coleslaw, fruit.
Wednesday: Pancakes and sausage or cheese pizza, hash browns, carrot sticks, syrup, fruit.
Thursday: Steak fingers or cheese burger, corn on the cob, steamed peas, bread, gravy, fruit.
Friday: Crispitos or pepperoni pizza, lettuce, tomatoes, pinto beans, fruit.
Monday: Frito pie or cheese pizza, beans, salad, fruit.
Nursery ISD
Tuesday: Salisbury steak, gravy, mixed vegetables, beans, roll, fruit. Cougar lunch: Corn dog and carrots.
Wednesday: Pizza, carrots, green beans, fruit. Cougar lunch: Chicken salad and chips.
Thursday: Chicken wrap, beans, corn, fruit. Cougar lunch: Burrito and carrots.
Friday: Pulled pork sandwich, beans, cheese, salad, fruit. Cougar lunch: Chicken burger and chips.
Monday: Chicken wrap, green beans, carrots, fruit. Cougar lunch: Corn dog and smiles.