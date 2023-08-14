Milk and bread are served with each meal.

Nazareth Academy

Tuesday: Hot dogs or hamburger, beans, coleslaw, fruit.

Wednesday: Pancakes and sausage or cheese pizza, hash browns, carrot sticks, syrup, fruit.

Thursday: Steak fingers or cheese burger, corn on the cob, steamed peas, bread, gravy, fruit.

Friday: Crispitos or pepperoni pizza, lettuce, tomatoes, pinto beans, fruit.

Monday: Frito pie or cheese pizza, beans, salad, fruit. 

Nursery ISD

Tuesday: Salisbury steak, gravy, mixed vegetables, beans, roll, fruit. Cougar lunch: Corn dog and carrots.

Wednesday: Pizza, carrots, green beans, fruit. Cougar lunch: Chicken salad and chips. 

Thursday: Chicken wrap, beans, corn, fruit. Cougar lunch: Burrito and carrots. 

Friday: Pulled pork sandwich, beans, cheese, salad, fruit. Cougar lunch: Chicken burger and chips. 

Monday: Chicken wrap, green beans, carrots, fruit. Cougar lunch: Corn dog and smiles. 

