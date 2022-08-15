School lunch menus for the week of Aug. 16-22. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
INDUSTRIAL ISD
Wednesday: Hamburger, tots, burger salad, fresh fruit
Thursday: Meat and spaghetti, green beans, carrots, fruit
Friday: Pizza, corn, salad, fruit
Monday: Chicken nuggets, whipped potatoes, spinach, fruit
NURSERY ISD
Tuesday: Beef ravioli with bread sticks, romaine garden salad, green beans, fruit slush cup, rice crispy
Wednesday: Restaurant style pizza, baby carrots, cheesy broccoli, chilled mixed fruit, ranch cup
Thursday: Chicken quesadilla, seasoned corn, charro beans, fruit slush cup, jalapeno, salsa, sour cream
Friday: Spicy chicken sandwich, burger salad, chilled tropical fruit
Monday: Gold crispy chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, chilled mixed fruit
