School lunch menus for the week of Aug. 16-22. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

INDUSTRIAL ISD

Wednesday: Hamburger, tots, burger salad, fresh fruit

Thursday: Meat and spaghetti, green beans, carrots, fruit

Friday: Pizza, corn, salad, fruit

Monday: Chicken nuggets, whipped potatoes, spinach, fruit

NURSERY ISD

Tuesday: Beef ravioli with bread sticks, romaine garden salad, green beans, fruit slush cup, rice crispy

Wednesday: Restaurant style pizza, baby carrots, cheesy broccoli, chilled mixed fruit, ranch cup

Thursday: Chicken quesadilla, seasoned corn, charro beans, fruit slush cup, jalapeno, salsa, sour cream

Friday: Spicy chicken sandwich, burger salad, chilled tropical fruit

Monday: Gold crispy chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, chilled mixed fruit

