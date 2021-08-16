School lunch menus for the week of Aug. 17-23. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
INDUSTRIAL ISD
Tuesday: Spaghetti with meat, green beans, garden salad, diced peaches
Wednesday: Hot dog, baked beans, oven potatoes, diced pears
Thursday: Chicken fajitas, pinto beans, salad, pineapple
Friday: Pizza, carrot slices, squash, applesauce
Monday: Breaded beef patty, whipped potatoes, broccoli, fruit mix
NAZARETH ACADEMY
Tuesday: Frito pie or hamburger, beans, lettuce, tomato, fruit
Wednesday: Chicken and waffles or cheese pizza, spinach, carrot sticks, fruit
Thursday: Corn dogs or cheeseburger, pork and beans, celery sticks, fruit
Friday: Pulled pork sandwich or pepperoni pizza, potato salad, corn on the cob, fruit
Monday: Salisbury steak or cheese pizza, mashed potatoes, fresh spinach, fruit
ST. JOSEPH HIGH SCHOOL
Tuesday: Cheeseburger, fries, salad, applesauce
Wednesday: Chili mac, corn, garlic bread, salad, sliced pineapple
Thursday: Soft chicken tacos, pinto beans, salad, pineapple chunks
Friday: Pizza, green beans, salad, cookies, mandarin oranges
Monday: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, spinach, peach slices
WESTHOFF ISD
Tuesday: Hamburger, baked beans, burger salad, fruit cocktail
Wednesday: Loaded baked potato with chili and cheese, salad, watermelon
Thursday: Fried shrimp, corn, potato salad, blushed pears
Friday: Orange chicken, fried rice, egg roll, fortune cookie
Monday: BBQ on bun, corn on the cob, baby carrots, pears
