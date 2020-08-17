Milk and bread are served with each meal.

INDUSTRIAL ISD

Tuesday:

  • No school.

Wednesday:

  • Hamburger, tots, burger salad, apple

Thursday:

  • Soft tacos, pinto beans, salad, pineapple

Friday:

  • Ham and cheese sandwich, salad cup, carrots with dip, orange

Monday:

  • Pizza, corn, salad, peaches

MEYERSVILLE ISD

Tuesday:

  • Beef nachos, Spanish rice, pinto beans, tossed salad, mandarin oranges

Wednesday:

  • Sweet and sour chicken, rice, egg roll, broccoli, glazed carrots, rosy applesauce

Thursday:

  • Beef taco, Spanish rice, pinto beans, tossed salad, mandarin oranges

Friday:

  • Pepperoni pizza, peas, baked beans, carrot sticks, pears and cherries

Monday:

  • Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce

NAZARETH ACADEMY

Tuesday-Friday:

  • No school.

Monday:

  • No cafeteria lunch served. All students must bring a lunch from home and students will eat in their classrooms. Microwaves will not be available to heat lunches on this day.

WESTHOFF ISD

Tuesday:

  • Tacos, pinto beans, lettuce, cheese, mangoes

Wednesday:

  • Chicken tenders, diced potatoes, carrots, peaches

Thursday:

  • Pork roast, buttered rice, green beans, rosy applesauce

Friday:

  • BBQ on a bun, chips, pickles, baby carrots, pears

Monday: Chicken and rice, broccoli, tropical fruit

