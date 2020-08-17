Milk and bread are served with each meal.
INDUSTRIAL ISD
Tuesday:
- No school.
Wednesday:
- Hamburger, tots, burger salad, apple
Thursday:
- Soft tacos, pinto beans, salad, pineapple
Friday:
- Ham and cheese sandwich, salad cup, carrots with dip, orange
Monday:
- Pizza, corn, salad, peaches
MEYERSVILLE ISD
Tuesday:
- Beef nachos, Spanish rice, pinto beans, tossed salad, mandarin oranges
Wednesday:
- Sweet and sour chicken, rice, egg roll, broccoli, glazed carrots, rosy applesauce
Thursday:
- Beef taco, Spanish rice, pinto beans, tossed salad, mandarin oranges
Friday:
- Pepperoni pizza, peas, baked beans, carrot sticks, pears and cherries
Monday:
- Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce
NAZARETH ACADEMY
Tuesday-Friday:
- No school.
Monday:
- No cafeteria lunch served. All students must bring a lunch from home and students will eat in their classrooms. Microwaves will not be available to heat lunches on this day.
WESTHOFF ISD
Tuesday:
- Tacos, pinto beans, lettuce, cheese, mangoes
Wednesday:
- Chicken tenders, diced potatoes, carrots, peaches
Thursday:
- Pork roast, buttered rice, green beans, rosy applesauce
Friday:
- BBQ on a bun, chips, pickles, baby carrots, pears
Monday: Chicken and rice, broccoli, tropical fruit
