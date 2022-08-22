School lunch menus for the week of Aug. 23-29. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

INDUSTRIAL ISD

Tuesday: Chicken spaghetti, green peas, carrots, fruit

Wednesday: Hot dog, tots, baked beans, fresh fruit

Thursday: Soft tacos, pinto beans, salad, fruit

Friday: Corn dog, mac and cheese, corn, carrots, fruit

Monday: Steak patty, whipped potatoes, broccoli, fruit

NURSERY ISD

Tuesday: Sweet and sour chicken, seasoned rice, steamed broccoli, fruit slush cup, Rice Krispy

Wednesday: Personal pan pizza, mixed vegetables, salad, blushing pears, glazed carrots

Thursday: Crispy beef tacos, re-fried beans, steamed corn, fruit slush cup, jalapeno, salsa

Friday: Spicy or regular chicken sandwich, potato smiles, carrot sticks, rosy applesauce

Monday: Oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, California vegetables, chilled peaches

