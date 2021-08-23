School lunch menus for the week of Aug. 24-30. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
INDUSTRIAL ISD
Tuesday: Chicken spaghetti, yams, green beans, sliced peaches
Wednesday: Hamburger, burger salad, oven potatoes, fresh fruit
Thursday: Frito pie, pinto beans, garden salad, oranges slices, corn chips
Friday: Corn dog, carrot slices, corn, strawberries
Monday: Meatballs, mac and cheese, green beans, spinach, peaches
NAZARETH ACADEMY
Tuesday: Chicken fajita taco or hamburger, beans, rice, lettuce, tomato, fruit
Wednesday: Spaghetti or pepperoni pizza, steamed broccoli, steamed carrots, fruit
Thursday: Hot dogs or cheeseburger, sweet potato fries, cucumbers, fruit
Friday: French toast and eggs or cheese pizza, celery sticks, hash browns, fruit
Monday: Sausage kolache or pepperoni pizza, sweet potatoes, fresh broccoli, fruit
ST. JOSEPH HIGH SCHOOL
Tuesday: Tacos, pinto beans, salad, pineapple chunks
Wednesday: Chicken nuggets, egg noodles, salad, pears
Thursday: Chicken Parmesan, garlic bread, penne pasta, steamed broccoli, fresh fruit
Friday: Chili cheese dog, salad, tater tots, cookies, fresh fruit
Monday: Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, salad, fresh fruit
VICTORIA ISD
Tuesday: Pizza square or pulled pork sandwich, tossed salad, coleslaw, corn on the cob, peaches, fresh fruit
Wednesday: Oven baked chicken or steak fingers, tossed salad, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, watermelon chunks, fresh fruit
Thursday: Tacos or bean and cheese burrito, tossed salad, re-fried beans, lettuce, tomato, pineapple tidbits, fresh fruit
Friday: Egg rolls or grilled cheese sandwich, tossed salad, burger salad, cherry tomato with celery, fresh broccoli, applesauce, fresh fruit, chips, cookies
Monday: BBQ sandwich or cheeseburger, tossed salad, French fries, mixed vegetables, apricots, fresh fruit
WESTHOFF ISD
Tuesday: Nacho supreme, re-fried beans, lettuce, tomato, pineapple
Wednesday: Sausage, black-eyed peas, buttered carrots, rosy applesauce
Thursday: Chicken Alfredo, salad, garlic bread, strawberries
Friday: Cold turkey and cheese wrap, chips, pasta salad, peaches
Monday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, lima beans, oranges
