School lunch menus for the week of Aug. 24-30. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

INDUSTRIAL ISD

Tuesday: Chicken spaghetti, yams, green beans, sliced peaches

Wednesday: Hamburger, burger salad, oven potatoes, fresh fruit

Thursday: Frito pie, pinto beans, garden salad, oranges slices, corn chips

Friday: Corn dog, carrot slices, corn, strawberries

Monday: Meatballs, mac and cheese, green beans, spinach, peaches

NAZARETH ACADEMY

Tuesday: Chicken fajita taco or hamburger, beans, rice, lettuce, tomato, fruit

Wednesday: Spaghetti or pepperoni pizza, steamed broccoli, steamed carrots, fruit

Thursday: Hot dogs or cheeseburger, sweet potato fries, cucumbers, fruit

Friday: French toast and eggs or cheese pizza, celery sticks, hash browns, fruit

Monday: Sausage kolache or pepperoni pizza, sweet potatoes, fresh broccoli, fruit

ST. JOSEPH HIGH SCHOOL

Tuesday: Tacos, pinto beans, salad, pineapple chunks

Wednesday: Chicken nuggets, egg noodles, salad, pears

Thursday: Chicken Parmesan, garlic bread, penne pasta, steamed broccoli, fresh fruit

Friday: Chili cheese dog, salad, tater tots, cookies, fresh fruit

Monday: Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, salad, fresh fruit

VICTORIA ISD

Tuesday: Pizza square or pulled pork sandwich, tossed salad, coleslaw, corn on the cob, peaches, fresh fruit

Wednesday: Oven baked chicken or steak fingers, tossed salad, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, watermelon chunks, fresh fruit

Thursday: Tacos or bean and cheese burrito, tossed salad, re-fried beans, lettuce, tomato, pineapple tidbits, fresh fruit

Friday: Egg rolls or grilled cheese sandwich, tossed salad, burger salad, cherry tomato with celery, fresh broccoli, applesauce, fresh fruit, chips, cookies

Monday: BBQ sandwich or cheeseburger, tossed salad, French fries, mixed vegetables, apricots, fresh fruit

WESTHOFF ISD

Tuesday: Nacho supreme, re-fried beans, lettuce, tomato, pineapple

Wednesday: Sausage, black-eyed peas, buttered carrots, rosy applesauce

Thursday: Chicken Alfredo, salad, garlic bread, strawberries

Friday: Cold turkey and cheese wrap, chips, pasta salad, peaches

Monday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, lima beans, oranges

