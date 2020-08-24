Milk and bread are served with each meal.

INDUSTRIAL ISD

Tuesday:

  • Chicken nuggets, whipped potatoes, broccoli with cheese, diced pears

Wednesday:

  • Hamburger, tots, burger salad, fruit

Thursday:

  • Corn chip pie, pinto beans, salad, pineapple

Friday:

  • Corn dog, mac and cheese, carrots with dip, applesauce

Monday:

  • Beef patty, whipped potatoes, green beans, peaches

MEYERSVILLE ISD

Tuesday:

  • Taco salad, Spanish rice, pinto beans, mandarin oranges

Wednesday:

  • Grilled cheese sandwich, Colestrong tots, broccoli, celery, cherry tomatoes, fruit mix

Thursday:

  • Beef nachos, Spanish rice, pinto beans, tossed salad, mandarin oranges

Friday:

  • Cheeseburger, cowboy tough fries, baked beans, burger salad, peaches

Monday:

  • Grilled ham and cheese sandwich, broccoli, kidney beans, carrot sticks, chips

NAZARETH ACADEMY

Tuesday:

  • Sausage kolache or cheeseburger, carrot sticks, cucumbers, fruit

Wednesday:

  • Steak fingers or cheese pizza, mashed potatoes, steamed carrots, fruit

Thursday:

  • Chicken tenders or cheeseburger, broccoli, mixed veggies, fruit

Friday:

  • BBQ on bun or pepperoni pizza, baked beans, baked chips, fruit

Monday:

  • Chicken and waffles or pepperoni pizza, carrot sticks, celery sticks, fruit

WESTHOFF ISD

Tuesday:

  • Spaghetti, corn, garlic bread, blushed pears

Wednesday:

  • Sausage, sweet rice, carrots, applesauce

Thursday:

  • Nacho supreme, re-fried beans, lettuce, strawberries

Friday:

  • Ham and cheese sliders, tater tots, broccoli crowns, brownie

Monday:

  • Meatballs, mashed potatoes, peas, grapes
