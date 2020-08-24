Milk and bread are served with each meal.
INDUSTRIAL ISD
Tuesday:
- Chicken nuggets, whipped potatoes, broccoli with cheese, diced pears
Wednesday:
- Hamburger, tots, burger salad, fruit
Thursday:
- Corn chip pie, pinto beans, salad, pineapple
Friday:
- Corn dog, mac and cheese, carrots with dip, applesauce
Monday:
- Beef patty, whipped potatoes, green beans, peaches
MEYERSVILLE ISD
Tuesday:
- Taco salad, Spanish rice, pinto beans, mandarin oranges
Wednesday:
- Grilled cheese sandwich, Colestrong tots, broccoli, celery, cherry tomatoes, fruit mix
Thursday:
- Beef nachos, Spanish rice, pinto beans, tossed salad, mandarin oranges
Friday:
- Cheeseburger, cowboy tough fries, baked beans, burger salad, peaches
Monday:
- Grilled ham and cheese sandwich, broccoli, kidney beans, carrot sticks, chips
NAZARETH ACADEMY
Tuesday:
- Sausage kolache or cheeseburger, carrot sticks, cucumbers, fruit
Wednesday:
- Steak fingers or cheese pizza, mashed potatoes, steamed carrots, fruit
Thursday:
- Chicken tenders or cheeseburger, broccoli, mixed veggies, fruit
Friday:
- BBQ on bun or pepperoni pizza, baked beans, baked chips, fruit
Monday:
- Chicken and waffles or pepperoni pizza, carrot sticks, celery sticks, fruit
WESTHOFF ISD
Tuesday:
- Spaghetti, corn, garlic bread, blushed pears
Wednesday:
- Sausage, sweet rice, carrots, applesauce
Thursday:
- Nacho supreme, re-fried beans, lettuce, strawberries
Friday:
- Ham and cheese sliders, tater tots, broccoli crowns, brownie
Monday:
- Meatballs, mashed potatoes, peas, grapes
