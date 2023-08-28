Milk and bread are served with each meal.

Nazareth Academy

Tuesday: Sausage kolache or hamburger, pork and beans, celery sticks, fruit.

Wednesday: French toast or cheese pizza, fresh spinach, carrots, syrup, fruit.

Thursday: Chicken sandwich or cheeseburger, coleslaw, lettuce, tomatoes, fruit. 

Friday: Burger or cheese pizza, beans, fries, fruit. 

Monday: Chili dog or cheese pizza, pork and beans, chips, fruit. 

Nursery ISD

Tuesday: Frito pie, beans, cheese, salad, fruit. Cougar lunch: Burrito and chips.

Wednesday: Pizza, carrots, green beans, salad, fruit. Cougar lunch: Chicken salad and chips.

Thursday: Sloppy Joe, corn, smiles, salad, fruit. Cougar lunch: Pulled pork sandwiches. 

Friday: Hamburger, smiles, carrots, fruit. Cougar lunch: Early Release. 

Monday: Holiday.

Tags