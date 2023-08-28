Milk and bread are served with each meal.
Nazareth Academy
Tuesday: Sausage kolache or hamburger, pork and beans, celery sticks, fruit.
Wednesday: French toast or cheese pizza, fresh spinach, carrots, syrup, fruit.
Thursday: Chicken sandwich or cheeseburger, coleslaw, lettuce, tomatoes, fruit.
Friday: Burger or cheese pizza, beans, fries, fruit.
Monday: Chili dog or cheese pizza, pork and beans, chips, fruit.
Nursery ISD
Tuesday: Frito pie, beans, cheese, salad, fruit. Cougar lunch: Burrito and chips.
Wednesday: Pizza, carrots, green beans, salad, fruit. Cougar lunch: Chicken salad and chips.
Thursday: Sloppy Joe, corn, smiles, salad, fruit. Cougar lunch: Pulled pork sandwiches.
Friday: Hamburger, smiles, carrots, fruit. Cougar lunch: Early Release.
Monday: Holiday.