School lunch menus for the week of Aug. 30-Sept. 5. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
INDUSTRIAL ISD
Tuesday: Beef-a-Roni, green beans, carrots, fruit.
Wednesday: Hamburger, tots, burger salad, fresh fruit.
Thursday: Beef and cheese nachos, pinto beans, salad, pineapple, salsa.
Friday: Meatballs with sauce, mac and cheese, spinach, fruit.
Monday: Labor Day holiday
NURSERY ISD
Tuesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce, roasted zucchini, carrot and cucumber, Ranch cup, fruit slush, garlic breadstick
Wednesday: Restaurant style pizza, cheesy broccoli, romaine garden salad, Mandarin oranges.
Thursday: Chicken fajita nachos, Spanish rice, seasoned pinto beans, jalapeno/salsa, shredded cheese, fresh fruit cup.
Friday: Frito pie, potato smiles, carrot sticks, chilled pineapple, tidbits.
Monday: Labor Day holiday
Nazareth Academy
Tuesday: NA
Wednesday: NA
Thursday: Steak fingers, cheeseburger, broccoli cheese casserole, mashed potatoes, fruit
Friday: Cheese nachos, pepperoni pizza, lettuce and tomatoes, beans, rice, fruit.
Monday: Labor Day holiday
Our Lady of Victory
Tuesday: NA
Wednesday: NA
Thursday: Corndog, potato salad, ranch style beans, animal crackers.
Friday: Early dismissal
Monday: Labor Day holiday
