School lunch menus for the week of Aug. 30-Sept. 5. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

INDUSTRIAL ISD

Tuesday: Beef-a-Roni, green beans, carrots, fruit.

Wednesday: Hamburger, tots, burger salad, fresh fruit.

Thursday: Beef and cheese nachos, pinto beans, salad, pineapple, salsa.

Friday: Meatballs with sauce, mac and cheese, spinach, fruit.

Monday: Labor Day holiday

NURSERY ISD

Tuesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce, roasted zucchini, carrot and cucumber, Ranch cup, fruit slush, garlic breadstick

Wednesday: Restaurant style pizza, cheesy broccoli, romaine garden salad, Mandarin oranges.

Thursday: Chicken fajita nachos, Spanish rice, seasoned pinto beans, jalapeno/salsa, shredded cheese, fresh fruit cup.

Friday: Frito pie, potato smiles, carrot sticks, chilled pineapple, tidbits.

Monday: Labor Day holiday

Nazareth Academy

Tuesday: NA

Wednesday: NA 

Thursday: Steak fingers, cheeseburger, broccoli cheese casserole, mashed potatoes, fruit

Friday: Cheese nachos, pepperoni pizza, lettuce and tomatoes, beans, rice, fruit.

Monday: Labor Day holiday

Our Lady of Victory

Tuesday: NA

Wednesday: NA 

Thursday: Corndog, potato salad, ranch style beans, animal crackers.

Friday: Early dismissal

Monday: Labor Day holiday

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.