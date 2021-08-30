School lunch menus for the week of Aug. 31 — Sept. 6. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
INDUSTRIAL ISD
Tuesday: Cheesy chicken, rice, green peas, carrot slices, rosy applesauce
Wednesday: Hot dog, tots, baked beans, fresh fruit
Thursday: Beef and cheese nachos, pinto beans, salad, pineapple
Friday: Salisbury steak, whipped potatoes, spinach, fruit
Monday: No school
Meyersville ISD
Tuesday: Crunchy taco, side salad, pinto beans, fruit
Wednesday — Monday: Information not available
NAZARETH ACADEMY
Tuesday: Soft beef tacos or hamburger, beans, rice, lettuce, tomato, fruit
Wednesday: Steak fingers with gravy or cheese pizza, mashed potatoes, steamed peas, fruit
Thursday: Breaded chicken patty or cheeseburger, carrot, broccoli, gravy, fruit
Friday: Burritos or pepperoni pizza, baked chips, carrot sticks, fruit
Monday: No school
OUR LADY OF VICTORY SCHOOL
Tuesday: Cheeseburger, french fries, salad, banana
Wednesday: Bean and cheese burrito, Spanish rice, pinto beans, pudding
Thursday: Corn dog, potato salad, ranch style beans, Teddy Grahams
Friday: Early dismissal
Monday: No school
ST. JOSEPH HIGH SCHOOL
Tuesday: Mini corn dogs, macaroni and cheese, spinach, cookies, fresh fruit
Wednesday — Monday: Information not available
SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE
Tuesday: Information not available
Wednesday: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit
Thursday: Spaghetti, romaine salad, garlic stix, fruit
Friday: Cheeseburger, side salad, sweet potato fries, fruit
Monday: No school
VICTORIA ISD
Tuesday: Breaded chicken sandwich or garlic bread casserole, peas, sweet potato fries, peaches, fresh fruit, Rice Krispy Treat
Wednesday: Pepperoni pizza or mozzarella sticks, pizza sauce, tossed salad, corn on the cob, pears with cherries, fresh fruit, cookie
Thursday: Enchiladas or bean and cheese burrito, tossed salad, Spanish rice, pinto beans, Mexican plate salad, pineapple tidbits, fresh fruit, Goldfish crackers
Friday: Steak fingers or oven baked chicken, tossed salad, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, mixed fruit, fresh fruit
Monday: Hamburger or orange chicken, tossed salad, seasoned rice, oriental blend, broccoli, orange wedges, fresh fruit, cookie
WESTHOFF ISD
Tuesday: Chicken spaghetti, green beans, mixed fruit
Wednesday — Monday: Information not available
