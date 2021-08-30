School lunch menus for the week of Aug. 31 — Sept. 6. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

INDUSTRIAL ISD

Tuesday: Cheesy chicken, rice, green peas, carrot slices, rosy applesauce

Wednesday: Hot dog, tots, baked beans, fresh fruit

Thursday: Beef and cheese nachos, pinto beans, salad, pineapple

Friday: Salisbury steak, whipped potatoes, spinach, fruit

Monday: No school

Meyersville ISD

Tuesday: Crunchy taco, side salad, pinto beans, fruit

Wednesday — Monday: Information not available

NAZARETH ACADEMY

Tuesday: Soft beef tacos or hamburger, beans, rice, lettuce, tomato, fruit

Wednesday: Steak fingers with gravy or cheese pizza, mashed potatoes, steamed peas, fruit

Thursday: Breaded chicken patty or cheeseburger, carrot, broccoli, gravy, fruit

Friday: Burritos or pepperoni pizza, baked chips, carrot sticks, fruit

Monday: No school

OUR LADY OF VICTORY SCHOOL

Tuesday: Cheeseburger, french fries, salad, banana

Wednesday: Bean and cheese burrito, Spanish rice, pinto beans, pudding

Thursday: Corn dog, potato salad, ranch style beans, Teddy Grahams

Friday: Early dismissal

Monday: No school

ST. JOSEPH HIGH SCHOOL

Tuesday: Mini corn dogs, macaroni and cheese, spinach, cookies, fresh fruit

Wednesday — Monday: Information not available

SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE

Tuesday: Information not available

Wednesday: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit

Thursday: Spaghetti, romaine salad, garlic stix, fruit

Friday: Cheeseburger, side salad, sweet potato fries, fruit

Monday: No school

VICTORIA ISD

Tuesday: Breaded chicken sandwich or garlic bread casserole, peas, sweet potato fries, peaches, fresh fruit, Rice Krispy Treat

Wednesday: Pepperoni pizza or mozzarella sticks, pizza sauce, tossed salad, corn on the cob, pears with cherries, fresh fruit, cookie

Thursday: Enchiladas or bean and cheese burrito, tossed salad, Spanish rice, pinto beans, Mexican plate salad, pineapple tidbits, fresh fruit, Goldfish crackers

Friday: Steak fingers or oven baked chicken, tossed salad, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, mixed fruit, fresh fruit

Monday: Hamburger or orange chicken, tossed salad, seasoned rice, oriental blend, broccoli, orange wedges, fresh fruit, cookie

WESTHOFF ISD

Tuesday: Chicken spaghetti, green beans, mixed fruit

Wednesday — Monday: Information not available

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.