School lunch menus for the week of Aug. 9-15. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
NURSERY ISD
Wednesday: Personal pan pizza, seasoned corn, romaine garden salad, chilled mandarin orange
Thursday: Chicken fajita nachos, Spanish rice, seasoned pinto beans, fruit slush cup, jalapeno, salsa
Friday: Turkey corndog, potato smiles, seasoned pinto beans, burger salad, chilled pineapple tidbits
Monday: Country steak fingers, mashed potatoes, gravy, peas and carrots, chilled apricots
