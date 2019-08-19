Milk and bread are served with each meal.
INDUSTRIAL ISD
- Tuesday: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, broccoli with cheese, diced pears
- Wednesday: Hamburger, tots, burger salad, fruit
- Thursday: Corn chip pie, pinto beans, salad, pineapple
- Friday: Corn dog, mac and cheese, carrots with dip, applesauce
- Monday: Beef patty, mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce
MEYERSVILLE ISD
- Tuesday: Chicken spaghetti, squash, spinach, tossed salad, mandarin oranges, garlic stick
- Wednesday: Chicken strips, kidney beans, peas, carrot sticks, peaches
- Thursday: Bean and meat burrito, Spanish rice, pinto beans, tossed salad, pineapple
- Friday: Mini corn dogs, cowboy-tough fries, mixed veggies, fruit mix
- Monday: Grilled cheese sandwich, corn, baked beans, celery and cherry tomatoes, applesauce
NAZARETH ACADEMY
- Tuesday: Spaghetti or hamburger, cob corn, peas, fruit
- Wednesday: Chicken nuggets or pepperoni pizza, scalloped potatoes, gravy, steamed carrots, fruit
- Thursday: Salisbury steak or cheeseburger, cauliflower, lettuce, tomatoes, fruit
- Friday: Pancakes and sausage or cheese pizza, hash browns, carrot sticks, fruit
- Monday: Pork chop or pepperoni pizza, mixed veggies, fresh broccoli, fruit
NORTHSIDE BAPTIST SCHOOL
- Information not available
NURSERY ISD
- Tuesday: Chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, buttered carrots, rosy pears, garlic bread
- Wednesday: Orange chicken, steamed rice, broccoli florets, carrot sticks, fruit mix
- Thursday: Spaghetti, garden salad, golden corn, rosy applesauce, garlic bread
- Friday: Nachos, refried beans, garden salad, diced peaches
- Monday: Pizza sticks, golden corn, buttered carrots, fruit mix
OUR LADY OF VICTORY
- Tuesday: Chicken patty on bun or turkey wrap, potato wedges, salad, apple
- Wednesday: Nachos or ham and cheese sandwich, Spanish rice, pinto beans, Jell-O
- Thursday: Spaghetti or turkey and cheese sandwich, green beans, bread stick, rosy applesauce
- Friday: Chicken nuggets or PB&J substitute sandwich, salad, tater tots, cookie
- Monday: Chicken strips or hot ham and cheese po’boy, mashed potatoes, broccoli, mandarin oranges
SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE
- Tuesday: Steak fingers, rice with gravy, broccoli, fruit
- Wednesday: Chicken fajitas, refried beans, salsa, fruit
- Thursday: Grilled cheese sandwich, spinach salad, chips, fruit
- Friday: Corn dogs, carrots, peas, fruit
- Monday: Chicken strips, potatoes au gratin, okra, fruit
ST. JOSEPH HIGH SCHOOL
- Tuesday: Cheeseburger, fries, salad, applesauce
- Wednesday: Chili mac, green beans, salad, sliced pineapple
- Thursday: Crispitos with chili, corn, salad, pears
- Friday: Pizza, green beans, salad, peach slices
- Monday: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, spinach, peach slices
VICTORIA ISD
- Tuesday: Chicken spaghetti or pepperoni pizza, green beans, corn, pears with cherries, chocolate chip cookie
- Wednesday: Corn chip pie or barbecue beef sandwich, kidney beans, steamed carrots, juice
- Thursday: Enchiladas or chicken fajita, Spanish rice, refried beans, Mexican plate salad, pico, pineapples
- Friday: Breaded chicken sandwich or corn dog, sweet potato fries, spinach salad, fresh fruit salad
- Monday: Pizza pocket or mozzarella sticks, pizza sauce, carrot sticks, corn, pears with cherries
WESTHOFF ISD
- Information not available
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.