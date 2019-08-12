Milk and bread are served with each meal.
INDUSTRIAL ISD
- Tuesday: No school
- Wednesday: Hamburger, burger salad, tots, apple
- Thursday: Soft tacos, pinto beans, salad, pineapple
- Friday: Ham and cheese sandwich, salad cup, carrots with dip, orange
- Monday: Cheese pizza, carrot slices, salad, peaches
MEYERSVILLE ISD
- Tuesday: No school
- Wednesday: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes, green beans, peaches
- Thursday: Beef nachos, Spanish rice, pinto beans, tossed salad, pineapple
- Friday: Cheeseburger, Colestrong tots, baked beans, burger salad, pears with cherries
- Monday: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, rosy applesauce
NAZARETH ACADEMY
- Tuesday: Breaded chicken or hamburger, lettuce, tomatoes, fries, fruit
- Wednesday: Fish fillets or cheese pizza, cucumbers, celery sticks, fruit
- Thursday: Soft beef tacos or cheeseburger, ranch-style beans, lettuce, tomatoes, Spanish rice, fruit
- Friday: Chicken fried steak or pepperoni pizza, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, fruit
- Monday: Hot dog or cheese pizza, baked beans, coleslaw, fruit
NORTHSIDE BAPTIST SCHOOL
- Information not available
NURSERY ISD
- Information not available
OUR LADY OF VICTORY
- Tuesday: Corn dog or turkey and cheese sandwich, carrot sticks, chips, mixed fruit
- Wednesday: Tacos or ham and cheese sandwich, salad, Spanish rice, pinto beans
- Thursday: Hamburger or cheeseburger, french fries, salad, Teddy Grahams
- Friday: Chili mac or steak fingers, corn, rosy pears
- Monday: Meatloaf or tuna sandwich, corn on the cob, vegetable blend, peaches
SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE
- Tuesday: Cheeseburger, salad, chips, fruit
- Wednesday: Chicken nuggets, cheese potatoes, green beans, fruit
- Thursday: Hot dogs, corn, carrot stick, fruit
- Friday: Burritos, ranch-style beans, fruit
- Monday: Pizza, salad, fruit
ST. JOSEPH HIGH SCHOOL
- Tuesday: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, steamed carrots, peach slices
- Wednesday: Soft tacos, pinto beans, salad, pineapple chunks
- Thursday: Spaghetti with meat sauce, carrots, green beans, mandarin orange
- Friday: Chili cheese dog, salad, tater tots
- Monday: Chicken breast, salad, squash, steamed rice, peaches
VICTORIA ISD
- Tuesday-Wednesday: No school
- Thursday: Beef nachos or bean and cheese burrito, Spanish rice, pinto beans, cherry tomato with carrot sticks, pico, peaches
- Friday: Mac and cheese or fish sticks, coleslaw, sauteed spinach, sweet potato fries, fruit cocktail
- Monday: Chicken fried steak or orange chicken, seasoned rice, mashed potatoes, oriental vegetable blend, orange smiles
WESTHOFF ISD
- Information not available
