Milk and bread are served with each meal.
INDUSTRIAL ISD
- Tuesday-Monday: No school
MEYERSVILLE ISD
- Tuesday-Monday: No school
NAZARETH ACADEMY
- Tuesday-Friday: No school
- Monday: Corn dog or cheese pizza, fries, beans, fruit
NORTHSIDE BAPTIST SCHOOL
- Information not available
NURSERY ISD
- Tuesday-Monday: No school
OUR LADY OF VICTORY
- Tuesday-Friday: No school
- Monday-Information not available
SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE
- Tuesday-Friday: No school
- Monday: Grilled cheese sandwich, Popeye salad, assorted chips, fruit
ST. JOSEPH HIGH SCHOOL
- Tuesday-Friday: No school
- Monday: Early dismissal
VICTORIA ISD
- Tuesday-Monday: No school
WESTHOFF ISD
Tuesday-Monday: No school
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.