School lunch menus for the week of Nov. 3-9. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

INDUSTRIAL ISD

Tuesday:

Beef-a-roni, green beans, carrots, diced pears

Wednesday:

Pulled pork sandwich, tots, ranch style beans, fresh fruit

Thursday:

Beef and been chalupas, corn, salad, pineapple

Friday:

Taco soup, grilled cheese sandwich, carrots with dip, mixed fruit

Monday:

Steak fingers, whipped potatoes, broccoli, peaches

MEYERSVILLE ISD

Tuesday:

Beef nachos, Spanish rice, pinto beans, fruit

Wednesday:

Winter soup, grilled cheese, fruit

Thursday:

Taco salad, Spanish rice, pinto beans, fruit

Friday:

Meatball subs, chips, broccoli, fruit

Monday:

Steak fingers, mashed potatoes, corn fruit

NAZARETH ACADEMY

Tuesday: Hot dog or hamburger, fries, carrot sticks, fruit

Wednesday: Soft chicken tacos or cheese pizza, lettuce, tomatoes, corn, fruit

Thursday: Pork chops or cheeseburger, mashed potatoes, peas, gravy, fruit

Friday: Chicken noodle soup or pepperoni pizza, steamed peas, celery sticks, fruit

Monday: Spaghetti or cheese pizza, steamed broccoli, steamed cauliflower, fruit

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.