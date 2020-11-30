School lunch menus for the week of Nov. 3-9. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
INDUSTRIAL ISD
Tuesday:
Beef-a-roni, green beans, carrots, diced pears
Wednesday:
Pulled pork sandwich, tots, ranch style beans, fresh fruit
Thursday:
Beef and been chalupas, corn, salad, pineapple
Friday:
Taco soup, grilled cheese sandwich, carrots with dip, mixed fruit
Monday:
Steak fingers, whipped potatoes, broccoli, peaches
MEYERSVILLE ISD
Tuesday:
Beef nachos, Spanish rice, pinto beans, fruit
Wednesday:
Winter soup, grilled cheese, fruit
Thursday:
Taco salad, Spanish rice, pinto beans, fruit
Friday:
Meatball subs, chips, broccoli, fruit
Monday:
Steak fingers, mashed potatoes, corn fruit
NAZARETH ACADEMY
Tuesday: Hot dog or hamburger, fries, carrot sticks, fruit
Wednesday: Soft chicken tacos or cheese pizza, lettuce, tomatoes, corn, fruit
Thursday: Pork chops or cheeseburger, mashed potatoes, peas, gravy, fruit
Friday: Chicken noodle soup or pepperoni pizza, steamed peas, celery sticks, fruit
Monday: Spaghetti or cheese pizza, steamed broccoli, steamed cauliflower, fruit
