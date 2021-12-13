School lunch menus for the week of Dec. 14-20. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

INDUSTRIAL ISD

Tuesday: Chicken ala king, green peas, carrots, fruit

Wednesday: Hot dog, tots, pork and beans, fruit

Thursday: Ham and cheese sandwich, pickles, burger salad, fruit

Friday: Peanut butter and jelly sandwich, chips, carrots, fruit

Monday: Winter break

NAZARETH ACADEMY

Tuesday: Fish strips or burger, mixed veggies, cucumbers, fruit

Wednesday: Cheese sticks or pepperoni pizza, corn, green beans, fruit

Thursday: Egg rolls or burger, steamed carrots, steamed broccoli, fruit

Friday: Christmas parties, no lunch served

Monday: Winter break

NURSERY ISD

Tuesday: Sesame chicken, steamed rice, Asian stir-fry vegetables, romaine garden salad, fruit slush cup, mini Rice Krispy treat

Wednesday: Restaurant style pizza, mixed vegetables, romaine garden salad, chilled peaches

Thursday: Staff day, no school

Friday: Staff day, no school

Monday: Winter break

OUR LADY OF VICTORY SCHOOL

Tuesday: Cheeseburger, french fries, salad, yogurt

Wednesday: Chalupas, salad, Spanish rice, pineapple tidbits

Thursday: Sausage on a bun, chips, apple, cookie

Friday: Early dismissal, no lunch

Monday: Distance learning day

SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE

Tuesday: Burrito, re-fried beans, salsa, cheese, fruit

Wednesday: BBQ on a bun, baked beans, pickles, chips, fruit

Thursday: Pizza, salad, corn, fruit

Friday: Early dismissal, no lunch

Monday: Winter break

VICTORIA ISD

Tuesday: BBQ on a bun or spaghetti with meat sauce, tossed salad, corn on the cob, apricots, fresh fruit, garlic bread

Wednesday: Turkey and gravy over rice or steak fingers, two veggies, fruit salad

Thursday: Manager's choice, baked beans

Friday: Teachers' work day, no school

Monday: Winter break

