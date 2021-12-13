School lunch menus for the week of Dec. 14-20. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
INDUSTRIAL ISD
Tuesday: Chicken ala king, green peas, carrots, fruit
Wednesday: Hot dog, tots, pork and beans, fruit
Thursday: Ham and cheese sandwich, pickles, burger salad, fruit
Friday: Peanut butter and jelly sandwich, chips, carrots, fruit
Monday: Winter break
NAZARETH ACADEMY
Tuesday: Fish strips or burger, mixed veggies, cucumbers, fruit
Wednesday: Cheese sticks or pepperoni pizza, corn, green beans, fruit
Thursday: Egg rolls or burger, steamed carrots, steamed broccoli, fruit
Friday: Christmas parties, no lunch served
Monday: Winter break
NURSERY ISD
Tuesday: Sesame chicken, steamed rice, Asian stir-fry vegetables, romaine garden salad, fruit slush cup, mini Rice Krispy treat
Wednesday: Restaurant style pizza, mixed vegetables, romaine garden salad, chilled peaches
Thursday: Staff day, no school
Friday: Staff day, no school
Monday: Winter break
OUR LADY OF VICTORY SCHOOL
Tuesday: Cheeseburger, french fries, salad, yogurt
Wednesday: Chalupas, salad, Spanish rice, pineapple tidbits
Thursday: Sausage on a bun, chips, apple, cookie
Friday: Early dismissal, no lunch
Monday: Distance learning day
SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE
Tuesday: Burrito, re-fried beans, salsa, cheese, fruit
Wednesday: BBQ on a bun, baked beans, pickles, chips, fruit
Thursday: Pizza, salad, corn, fruit
Friday: Early dismissal, no lunch
Monday: Winter break
VICTORIA ISD
Tuesday: BBQ on a bun or spaghetti with meat sauce, tossed salad, corn on the cob, apricots, fresh fruit, garlic bread
Wednesday: Turkey and gravy over rice or steak fingers, two veggies, fruit salad
Thursday: Manager's choice, baked beans
Friday: Teachers' work day, no school
Monday: Winter break
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.