School lunch menus for the week of Dec. 15-21. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
INDUSTRIAL ISD
Tuesday: Meatballs, mac and cheese, green beans, pears
Wednesday: Hamburger, tots, burger salad, fresh fruit
Thursday: Burrito, corn, salad, pineapple
Friday: Tuna sandwich, chips, carrots with dip, fruit
Monday: Winter Break
MEYERSVILLE ISD
Tuesday: Taco salad, Spanish rice, pinto beans, fruit
Wednesday: Sliced ham, mac and cheese, green bean casserole, fruit
Thursday: Beef nachos, Spanish rice, pinto beans, fruit
Friday: Winter soup, grilled cheese, fruit

NAZARETH ACADEMY
Tuesday: Pulled pork sandwich or hamburger, baked chips, celery, fruit
Wednesday: Chicken taco salad bowl or cheese pizza, corn, tomato, lettuce, pinto beans, fruit
Thursday: Pork chops or cheese burger, fries, green beans, fruit
Friday: No cafeteria service

NURSERY ISD
Tuesday: Hamburger, French fries, lettuce, pickle, cheese, diced peaches
Wednesday: Orange chicken, carrot sticks, Asian rice, broccoli, fruit mix
Thursday: Turkey and gravy, dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans, strawberries
Friday: Pizza, garden salad, golden corn, rosy pears

