School lunch menus for the week of Dec. 15-21. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

INDUSTRIAL ISD

Tuesday: Meatballs, mac and cheese, green beans, pears

Wednesday: Hamburger, tots, burger salad, fresh fruit

Thursday: Burrito, corn, salad, pineapple

Friday: Tuna sandwich, chips, carrots with dip, fruit

Monday: Winter Break

MEYERSVILLE ISD

Tuesday: Taco salad, Spanish rice, pinto beans, fruit

Wednesday: Sliced ham, mac and cheese, green bean casserole, fruit

Thursday: Beef nachos, Spanish rice, pinto beans, fruit

Friday: Winter soup, grilled cheese, fruit

Monday: Winter Break

NAZARETH ACADEMY

Tuesday: Pulled pork sandwich or hamburger, baked chips, celery, fruit

Wednesday: Chicken taco salad bowl or cheese pizza, corn, tomato, lettuce, pinto beans, fruit

Thursday: Pork chops or cheese burger, fries, green beans, fruit

Friday: No cafeteria service

Monday: Winter Break

NURSERY ISD

Tuesday: Hamburger, French fries, lettuce, pickle, cheese, diced peaches

Wednesday: Orange chicken, carrot sticks, Asian rice, broccoli, fruit mix

Thursday: Turkey and gravy, dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans, strawberries

Friday: Pizza, garden salad, golden corn, rosy pears

Monday: Winter Break

