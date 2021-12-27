School lunch menus for the week of Dec. 28 - Jan. 3. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
NAZARETH ACADEMY
Tuesday-Friday: Winter break
Monday: Sausage kolache or pepperoni pizza, green beans, peas and carrots, fruit
OUR LADY OF VICTORY SCHOOL
Tuesday-Friday: Winter break
Monday: Chicken nuggets, french fries, corn on the cob, Goldfish
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.