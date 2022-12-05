School lunch menus for the week of Dec. 6-12. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
Industrial School District
- Chicken-ala-king, green beans, carrots, fruit, roll, rice.
- Hamburger, tots, burger salad, fresh fruit.
- Beef tacos, pinto beans, salad, pineapple, flour tortillas.
- Barbecue rib, mac and cheese, Ranch style beans, fruit, roll.
- Chicken tenders, whipped potatoes, broccoli, fruit, roll.
Our Lady of Victory
- Sweet and sour chicken, white rice, mixed vegetables, pudding.
- Miles’ cheese enchiladas, Spanish rice, pinto beans, salad.
- Grilled cheese sandwich, German potatoes, corn, animal cookies.
- Domino’s pepperoni pizza slice, salad, orange, Rice Krispies treat.
- Zoe’s chicken alfredo pasta, green beans, garlic toast, Mandarin oranges.
Nursery ISD
- Sweet and Sour Chicken with steamed rice, steamed broccoli, fruit slush cup, whole-grain rolls.
- Restaurant style pizza, mixed vegetables, Romaine garden salad, blushing pears.
- Soft chicken tacos, Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce and tomato salad, fruit slush cup, jalapeño/salsa.
- Crispy chicken wrap, curly fries, carrot sticks, rosy applesauce, ketchup/mustard/mayo.
- Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, California blend vegetables, chilled peaches, rolls.
Sacred Heart Catholic
- Frito pie, cheese, salsa, salad, Ranch beans, fruit.
- Steak fingers, potatoes, green beans, hot rolls, fruit.
- Pizza, carrot sticks, Romaine salad, tomato, fruit.
- Corn dog, broccoli, tater tots, fruit.
Cold cut sub, salad, tomato, chips, pickle, fruit.