School lunch menus for the week of Dec. 6-12. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

Industrial School District

  • Tuesday:
    • Chicken-ala-king, green beans, carrots, fruit, roll, rice.
  • Wednesday:
    • Hamburger, tots, burger salad, fresh fruit.
  • Thursday:
    • Beef tacos, pinto beans, salad, pineapple, flour tortillas.
  • Friday:
    • Barbecue rib, mac and cheese, Ranch style beans, fruit, roll.
  • Monday:
    • Chicken tenders, whipped potatoes, broccoli, fruit, roll.

    Our Lady of Victory

  • Tuesday:
    • Sweet and sour chicken, white rice, mixed vegetables, pudding.
  • Wednesday:
    • Miles’ cheese enchiladas, Spanish rice, pinto beans, salad.
  • Thursday:
    • Grilled cheese sandwich, German potatoes, corn, animal cookies.
  • Friday:
    • Domino’s pepperoni pizza slice, salad, orange, Rice Krispies treat.
  • Monday:
    • Zoe’s chicken alfredo pasta, green beans, garlic toast, Mandarin oranges.

    Nursery ISD

  • Tuesday:
    • Sweet and Sour Chicken with steamed rice, steamed broccoli, fruit slush cup, whole-grain rolls.
  • Wednesday:
    • Restaurant style pizza, mixed vegetables, Romaine garden salad, blushing pears.
  • Thursday:
    • Soft chicken tacos, Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce and tomato salad, fruit slush cup, jalapeño/salsa.
  • Friday:
    • Crispy chicken wrap, curly fries, carrot sticks, rosy applesauce, ketchup/mustard/mayo.
  • Monday:
    • Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, California blend vegetables, chilled peaches, rolls.

    Sacred Heart Catholic

  • Tuesday:
    • Frito pie, cheese, salsa, salad, Ranch beans, fruit.
  • Wednesday:
    • Steak fingers, potatoes, green beans, hot rolls, fruit.
  • Thursday:
    • Pizza, carrot sticks, Romaine salad, tomato, fruit.
  • Friday:
    • Corn dog, broccoli, tater tots, fruit.
  • Monday:

    • Cold cut sub, salad, tomato, chips, pickle, fruit.

