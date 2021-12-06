School lunch menus for the week of Dec. 7-13. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

INDUSTRIAL ISD

Tuesday: Meat and spaghetti, green beans, carrots, fruit

Wednesday: Sloppy Joes, tots, ranch style beans, fruit

Thursday: Chicken fajitas, pinto beans, salad, pineapple

Friday: Pizza, corn, salad, fruit

Monday: Steak fingers, whipped potatoes, green beans, fruit

NAZARETH ACADEMY

Tuesday: Chicken quesadilla or cheese pizza, celery sticks, carrot sticks, fruit

Wednesday: Salisbury steak or burger, salad, white rice, gravy, fruit

Thursday: Turkey and gravy, dressing, sweet potatoes, green beans, fruit

Friday: Burrito or pepperoni pizza, lettuce, tomatoes, coleslaw, fruit

Monday: Ribs or cheese pizza, baked chips, beans, fruit

NURSERY ISD

Tuesday: Buffalo chicken tots, roasted zucchini, carrot sticks, fruit slush cup, garlic bread stick, mini Rice Krispy Treat

Wednesday: Restaurant style pizza, cheesy broccoli, romaine garden salad, mandarin oranges

Thursday: Beefy nachos, cilantro rice, charro beans, Mexican street corn, fruit slush cup, jalapeno, salsa

Friday: Grilled cheese, tomato soup, cucumber chips with ranch, chilled pineapple tidbits

Monday: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, cream gravy, peas and carrots, chilled apricots

OUR LADY OF VICTORY SCHOOL

Tuesday: Fish sticks, corn, seasoned red potatoes, applesauce

Wednesday: Beef enchiladas, Spanish rice, pinto beans, salad

Thursday: Grilled cheese sandwich, German potatoes, carrots and peas, Oreo cookies

Friday: Domino’s pepperoni pizza slice, salad, green beans, orange

Monday: Sweet and sour chicken, white rice, broccoli, mixed fruit

SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE

Tuesday: Frito pie, cheese, salsa, ranch beans, fruit

Wednesday: Steak fingers, cheesy potatoes, broccoli salad, fruit

Thursday: Spaghetti, salad, garlic sticks, fruit

Friday: Corn dog, bunny coins, tater tots, fruit

Monday: Cold cut sub sandwich, broccoli salad, chips, fruit

VICTORIA ISD

Tuesday: Corn dog or chicken spaghetti, tossed salad, green beans, mixed vegetables, pears with cherries, fresh fruit

Wednesday: Hamburger pocket or chicken fajitas, tossed salad, sweet potato fries, steamed carrots, pineapple, fresh fruit, cookie, Goldfish

Thursday: Tamales or bean and cheese burrito, tossed salad, pinto beans, lettuce and tomato, peaches, fresh fruit, crackers

Friday: Turkey wrap or turkey and cheese on ciabatta bread, raw veggie sticks, burger salad, fruit cocktail, fresh fruit, chips Cheez-Its

Monday: Chicken fried steak on a bun or French bread pizza, tossed salad, green peas, steamed carrots, pears with cherries, fresh fruit

