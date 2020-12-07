School lunch menus for the week of Dec. 8-14. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
INDUSTRIAL ISD
Tuesday: Meat and spaghetti, green beans, carrots, pears
Wednesday: Hot dog, tots, pork-n-beans, fruit
Thursday: Corn chip pie, pinto beans, salad, pineapple
Friday: Pizza, corn, salad, applesauce
Monday: Chicken tenders, whipped potatoes, broccoli, peaches
MEYERSVILLE ISD
Tuesday: Beef nachos, Spanish rice, pinto beans, fruit
Wednesday: Scrambled eggs, French toast sticks, hash browns, fruit
Thursday: Frito pie, corn, fruit
Friday: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit
Monday: Chicken strips, Cole strong tots, broccoli, fruit
NAZARETH ACADEMY
Tuesday: Burritos or hamburger, cucumbers, lettuce, tomatoes, fruit
Wednesday: Chicken breast or pepperoni pizza, fries, carrots, fruit
Thursday: Turkey and gravy, green beans, corn, fruit
Friday: Corn dogs or cheese pizza, baked beans, celery sticks, fruit
Monday: Crispitos or pepperoni pizza, re-fried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, fruit
NURSERY ISD
Tuesday: Pulled pork sandwich, potato wedges, pinto beans, diced peaches
Wednesday: Pizza, golden corn, garden salad, fruit mix
Thursday: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes, buttered carrots, rosy pears, garlic bread
Friday: Pizza stix, green beans, golden corn, pineapple tidbits
Monday: Nachos, re-fried beans, garden salad, fruit mix
