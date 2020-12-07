School lunch menus for the week of Dec. 8-14. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

INDUSTRIAL ISD

Tuesday: Meat and spaghetti, green beans, carrots, pears

Wednesday: Hot dog, tots, pork-n-beans, fruit

Thursday: Corn chip pie, pinto beans, salad, pineapple

Friday: Pizza, corn, salad, applesauce

Monday: Chicken tenders, whipped potatoes, broccoli, peaches

MEYERSVILLE ISD

Tuesday: Beef nachos, Spanish rice, pinto beans, fruit

Wednesday: Scrambled eggs, French toast sticks, hash browns, fruit

Thursday: Frito pie, corn, fruit

Friday: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit

Monday: Chicken strips, Cole strong tots, broccoli, fruit

NAZARETH ACADEMY

Tuesday: Burritos or hamburger, cucumbers, lettuce, tomatoes, fruit

Wednesday: Chicken breast or pepperoni pizza, fries, carrots, fruit

Thursday: Turkey and gravy, green beans, corn, fruit

Friday: Corn dogs or cheese pizza, baked beans, celery sticks, fruit

Monday: Crispitos or pepperoni pizza, re-fried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, fruit

NURSERY ISD

Tuesday: Pulled pork sandwich, potato wedges, pinto beans, diced peaches

Wednesday: Pizza, golden corn, garden salad, fruit mix

Thursday: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes, buttered carrots, rosy pears, garlic bread

Friday: Pizza stix, green beans, golden corn, pineapple tidbits

Monday: Nachos, re-fried beans, garden salad, fruit mix

