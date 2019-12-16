Milk and bread are served with each meal.
INDUSTRIAL ISD
- Tuesday: Meat and spaghetti, green beans, carrots, diced pears
- Wednesday: Hot dog, tots, pork ’n’ beans, fresh fruit
- Thursday: Beef and cheese nachos, pinto beans, salad, pineapple
- Friday: Tuna sandwich, chips, carrots with dip, applesauce
- Monday: No school
MEYERSVILLE ISD
- Tuesday: Grilled cheese, cowboy tough fries, kidney beans, applesauce
- Wednesday: Chef surprise
- Thursday-Monday: No school
NAZARETH ACADEMY
- Tuesday: Corn dog or burger, celery sticks, beans, fruit
- Wednesday: Fish strips or cheese pizza, salad, cabbage, fruit
- Thursday: Christmas party
- Friday-Monday: No school
NORTHSIDE BAPTIST SCHOOL
- Information not available
NURSERY ISD
- Tuesday: Hamburger, french fries, salad, pickle, cheese, diced peaches
- Wednesday: Manager’s choice
- Thursday-Monday: No school
OUR LADY OF VICTORY
- Tuesday: Chicken spaghetti or turkey and cheese sandwich, green beans, bread stick, banana pudding
- Wednesday: Sack lunch or ham and cheese sandwich, apple, pickle, chips, graham cookie
- Thursday: Domino’s pizza pepperoni slice, salad, orange, Christmas treat
- Friday-Monday: No school
SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE
- Tuesday: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes with gravy, buttery peas, bananas
- Wednesday: Diced ham Hawaiian, sweet potato casserole, green beans, fruit
- Thursday: Pizza, chips, fruit
- Friday: Early dismissal
- Monday: No school
ST. JOSEPH HIGH SCHOOL
- Tuesday-Friday: Early dismissal
- Monday: No school
VICTORIA ISD
- Tuesday: Hamburger or popcorn shrimp, sweet potato fries, mixed vegetables, apricots
- Wednesday: Pineapple ham or steak fingers, mashed potatoes with gravy, sweet potatoes, green beans, rosy applesauce, peach cobbler
- Thursday: Bean and cheese burrito or tamales, Spanish rice, broccoli, pears with cherries
- Friday-Monday: No school
WESTHOFF ISD
- Tuesday: Manager’s choice
- Wednesday: Turkey sandwich, chips, cheese stick, fruit cup
- Thursday-Monday: No school
