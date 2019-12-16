Milk and bread are served with each meal.

INDUSTRIAL ISD

  • Tuesday: Meat and spaghetti, green beans, carrots, diced pears
  • Wednesday: Hot dog, tots, pork ’n’ beans, fresh fruit
  • Thursday: Beef and cheese nachos, pinto beans, salad, pineapple
  • Friday: Tuna sandwich, chips, carrots with dip, applesauce
  • Monday: No school

MEYERSVILLE ISD

  • Tuesday: Grilled cheese, cowboy tough fries, kidney beans, applesauce
  • Wednesday: Chef surprise
  • Thursday-Monday: No school

NAZARETH ACADEMY

  • Tuesday: Corn dog or burger, celery sticks, beans, fruit
  • Wednesday: Fish strips or cheese pizza, salad, cabbage, fruit
  • Thursday: Christmas party
  • Friday-Monday: No school

NORTHSIDE BAPTIST SCHOOL

  • Information not available

NURSERY ISD

  • Tuesday: Hamburger, french fries, salad, pickle, cheese, diced peaches
  • Wednesday: Manager’s choice
  • Thursday-Monday: No school

OUR LADY OF VICTORY

  • Tuesday: Chicken spaghetti or turkey and cheese sandwich, green beans, bread stick, banana pudding
  • Wednesday: Sack lunch or ham and cheese sandwich, apple, pickle, chips, graham cookie
  • Thursday: Domino’s pizza pepperoni slice, salad, orange, Christmas treat
  • Friday-Monday: No school

SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE

  • Tuesday: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes with gravy, buttery peas, bananas
  • Wednesday: Diced ham Hawaiian, sweet potato casserole, green beans, fruit
  • Thursday: Pizza, chips, fruit
  • Friday: Early dismissal
  • Monday: No school

ST. JOSEPH HIGH SCHOOL

  • Tuesday-Friday: Early dismissal
  • Monday: No school

VICTORIA ISD

  • Tuesday: Hamburger or popcorn shrimp, sweet potato fries, mixed vegetables, apricots
  • Wednesday: Pineapple ham or steak fingers, mashed potatoes with gravy, sweet potatoes, green beans, rosy applesauce, peach cobbler
  • Thursday: Bean and cheese burrito or tamales, Spanish rice, broccoli, pears with cherries
  • Friday-Monday: No school

WESTHOFF ISD

  • Tuesday: Manager’s choice
  • Wednesday: Turkey sandwich, chips, cheese stick, fruit cup
  • Thursday-Monday: No school
