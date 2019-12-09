Milk and bread are served with each meal.
INDUSTRIAL ISD
- Tuesday: Chicken spaghetti, green peas, carrots, mix fruit
- Wednesday: Chicken sandwich, tots, burger salad, fresh fruit
- Thursday: Chicken fajitas, pinto beans, salad, pineapple
- Friday: Pizza, corn, salad, applesauce
- Monday: Chicken nuggets, whipped potatoes, broccoli, peaches
MEYERSVILLE ISD
- Tuesday: Grilled ham and cheese sandwich, broccoli, glazed carrots, chips, fruit mix
- Wednesday: Seafood gumbo, rice, tossed salad, cucumbers, tomatoes, rosy applesauce
- Thursday: Chili with beans, Colestrong tots, mixed veggies, cornbread, mandarin oranges
- Friday: Pepperoni pizza, peas, baked beans, celery and tomatoes, peaches
- Monday: Popcorn chicken, green beans, mashed potatoes, pineapple
NAZARETH ACADEMY
- Tuesday: Steak fingers or burger, spinach, cali blend, fruit
- Wednesday: Sausage kolache or pepperoni pizza, carrot sticks, salad, fruit
- Thursday: Breaded chicken or cheeseburger, potato soup, green beans, fruit
- Friday: Chili or pizza, corn, beans, rice, cornbread, fruit
- Monday: Chicken wrap or pizza, baked chips, spinach, fruit
NORTHSIDE BAPTIST SCHOOL
- Tuesday-Monday: Information not available
NURSERY ISD
- Tuesday: Frito pie, garden salad and cheese, green beans, diced peaches, chocolate chip cookie
- Wednesday: Pizza, golden corn, garden salad, fruit mix
- Thursday: Beef tacos, refried beans, garden salad and cheese, diced pears
- Friday: Pizza stix, green beans, buttered carrots, pineapple tidbits
- Monday: Nachos, refried beans, garden salad, fruit mix
OUR LADY OF VICTORY
- Tuesday: Grilled cheese sandwich or PBJ substitute sandwich, carrot sticks, chips, Oreo cookies
- Wednesday: Nachos or ham and cheese sandwich, Spanish rice, pinto beans, Jell-O
- Thursday: Meatloaf or turkey wrap, green beans, macaroni and cheese, mixed fruit
- Friday: Potluck
- Monday: Salisbury steak or pork chop, mashed potatoes, corn on the cob, apple cobbler
SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE
- Tuesday: Grilled cheese sandwiches, broccoli au gratin, chips, banana pudding
- Wednesday: Supreme nachos, crispy spring salad, orange, apple
- Thursday: Ravioli Italiano, green beans, mandarin orange
- Friday: Cheeseburger, side salad, mixed chips, grapes on the vine
- Monday: Chicken strips, cheesy mac, green beans, Hawaiian medley
ST. JOSEPH HIGH SCHOOL
- Tuesday: Hot dogs, tater tots, salad, peaches, chocolate chip cookie
- Wednesday: Enchiladas, beans, salad, cornbread, pineapple
- Thursday: Ravioli and meat sauce, salad, green beans, garlic bread, fruit
- Friday: Mini corn dogs, mac and cheese, vegetables, salad, sliced apples, cake
- Monday: Potluck
VICTORIA ISD
- Tuesday: Breaded chicken sandwich or mini corn dogs, sweet potato fries, green peas, candied apples
- Wednesday: Vegetable lasagna or chicken fried steak sandwich, spinach salad, corn medley, chilled fruit cup, garlic bread
- Thursday: Beef nachos or grilled chicken sandwich, Spanish rice, refried beans, Mexican plate salad, hot spiced fruit
- Friday: Momo's pie or sausage roll, baked beans, green beans, fruit cocktail
- Monday: Chicken fried steak or chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes with gravy, baby carrots, oranges smiles
WESTHOFF ISD
- Tuesday: Nacho supreme, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, pears
- Wednesday: Sausage, sweet rice, mixed veggies, apples
- Thursday: Spaghetti, salad, corn, bread stick, strawberries
- Friday: Hamburger, baked beans, burger salad, watermelon
- Monday: Ham, dressing, green beans, blushed pears
