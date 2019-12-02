Milk and bread are served with each meal.
INDUSTRIAL ISD
- Tuesday: Beef-a-Roni, green beans, carrots, diced pears
- Wednesday: Hamburger, tots, burger salad, fresh fruit
- Thursday: Beef and bean chalupas, corn, salad, pineapple
- Friday: Fish, mac and cheese, peas and carrots, mix fruit
- Monday: Steak fingers, whipped potatoes, broccoli, peaches
MEYERSVILLE ISD
- Tuesday: Pancakes, mini links, green beans, carrot sticks, applesauce
- Wednesday: Beef stew, tossed salad, broccoli, cornbread, pineapple
- Thursday: Beef nachos, pinto beans, Spanish rice, tossed salad, mandarin oranges
- Friday: Fish sticks, cowboy tough fries, baked beans, peaches
- Monday: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes, green beans, pears, cherries
NAZARETH ACADEMY
- Tuesday: Fish strips or burger, fries, cole slaw, fruit
- Wednesday: Crispito or cheese pizza, cucumbers, lettuce, tomatoes, fruit
- Thursday: Turkey, dressing, green beans, corn, fruit
- Friday: Corn dogs or pepperoni pizza, celery sticks, carrot sticks, fruit
- Monday: BBQ chicken or cheese pizza, beans, potato salad, pickles, fruit
NORTHSIDE BAPTIST SCHOOL
- Tuesday-Monday: Information not available
NURSERY ISD
- Tuesday: Sausage wraps, buttered carrots, baked beans, rosy applesauce
- Wednesday: Nachos, refried beans, garden salad, fruit mix
- Thursday: Popcorn chicken (orange sauce optional), green peas, golden corn, Asian rice, mixed fruit
- Friday: Hamburger, French fries, pickles, cheese, ranch style beans, rosy pears
- Monday: Chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, buttered carrots, rosy pears, garlic bread
OUR LADY OF VICTORY
- Tuesday — Monday: information not available
SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE
- Tuesday: Pigs in blanket, sauerkraut, green beans, peach crisp
- Wednesday: Fajitas with cheese sauce, refried beans, salad, orange, apple
- Thursday: Pizza, spring salad, peaches, Jell-O
- Friday: Hot dog, broccoli trees, mixed chips, pears, oranges
- Monday: Corn dog, buttery peas, chips, grapes on vine
ST. JOSEPH HIGH SCHOOL
- Tuesday: Crispito with chili, corn, salad, fruit
- Wednesday: Chili mac, green beans, salad, cookies, fruit
- Thursday: Cheeseburger, fries, salad, fruit, chocolate pudding
- Friday: Frito pie, salad, beans, cake, fruit
- Monday: Chicken patty, mashed potatoes, gravy, spinach, fresh fruit
VICTORIA ISD
- Tuesday: Chicken nuggets or pizza minis, sweet potato fries, broccoli, apricots, chocolate chip cookies
- Wednesday: Mostaccioli dinner or pepperoni pizza, tossed salad, confetti bean salad, juice, garlic bread
- Thursday: Chili con carne or chicken fajita, Spanish rice, pinto beans, Mexican plate salad, pico, pineapples, cornbread
- Friday: Corn dog or macaroni and cheese, French fries, cherry tomatoes with celery stick, mandarin oranges
- Monday: Oven roasted chicken or chicken egg roll, seasoned rice, oriental vegetable blend, steamed carrots, peaches
WESTHOFF ISD
Tuesday-Monday: Information not available
