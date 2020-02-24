Milk and bread are served with each meal.
INDUSTRIAL ISD
- Tuesday: Chicken-ala_king, green peas, sweet potatoes, pears
- Wednesday: Cheese pizza, corn, salad, fresh fruit
- Thursday: Chicken fajitas, pinto beans, salad, pineapple, tortilla
- Friday: Vegetable soup, grilled cheese sandwich, mix fruit
- Monday: Chicken nuggets, whipped potatoes, broccoli, sliced peaches
MEYERSVILLE ISD
- Tuesday: Sausage, beans and greens, tossed salad, cornbread, carrot sticks, peaches
- Wednesday: Chicken pot pie, spinach, peas, tossed salad, pineapple
- Thursday: Beef nachos, pinto beans, Spanish rice, tossed salad, mandarin oranges
- Friday: Tuna sandwich, baked beans, chips, applesauce
- Monday: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes, green beans, peaches
NAZARETH ACADEMY
- Tuesday: Crispitos or burger, fries, steamed cauliflower, fruit
- Wednesday: Fish strips or cheese pizza, lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, fruit
- Thursday: Chicken and waffles or cheeseburger, hash browns, carrot sticks, fruit
- Friday: Bean chalupa or cheese pizza, corn, lettuce, tomatoes, fruit
- Monday: Information not available
NORTHSIDE BAPTIST SCHOOL
- Tuesday: Cheesy chicken pasta, tater rounds, fruit cocktail
- Wednesday: Steak fingers, green beans, vanilla pudding
- Thursday: Chicken sandwich, chips, chocolate pudding
- Friday: Raven’s pizza, carrots with ranch, cookie
- Monday: Information not available
NURSERY ISD
- Tuesday: Beef tacos, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, diced pears
- Wednesday: Chicken Alfredo, golden corn, garden salad, fruit mix, garlic bread
- Thursday: Sausage wrap, ranch beans, green beans, pears with cherries
- Friday: Hamburger, lettuce, tomato, pickle, cheese, French fries, rosy applesauce
- Monday: Beef and macaroni, golden corn, green peas, diced peaches, garlic bread
OUR LADY OF VICTORY
- Tuesday: Hamburger or cheeseburger, French fries, salad, Oreo cookies
- Wednesday: Chalupas or PBJ substitute sandwich, Spanish rice, salad, mandarin oranges
- Thursday: Chicken spaghetti or tuna sandwich, green beans, bread stick, rosy applesauce
- Friday: Domino’s Pizza cheese slice, salad, banana, cookie
- Monday: Chicken nuggets or corn dog, tater tots, broccoli, peaches
SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE
- Tuesday: Hot turkey sub, peas and carrots, pickles, chips, fruit
- Wednesday: Grilled cheese sandwich, creamy soup, fruit
- Thursday: Pizza, buttery corn, fruit
- Friday: Crispy fish sticks, spring salad, mac-n-cheese, fruit
- Monday: Cheeseburger, salad, mac-n-cheese, fruit
ST. JOSEPH HIGH SCHOOL
- Tuesday: Chili cheese dog, salad, tater tots, cookies, fresh fruit
- Wednesday: Popcorn shrimp, macaroni and cheese, salad, fresh fruit
- Thursday: Chili mac, garlic bread, green beans, salad, fresh fruit
- Friday: Cheese nachos, pinto beans, salad, fresh fruit, pudding
- Monday: Chicken breast, mashed potatoes, carrots, applesauce
VICTORIA ISD
- Tuesday: Momo’s pie or grilled chicken sandwich, sweet potato fries, green peas, apricots
- Wednesday: Beef chili mac or mozzarella sticks with pizza sauce, spinach salad, herbed broccoli polonaise, fruit cocktail, Rice Krispies Treat
- Thursday: Enchiladas or bean and cheese burrito, Spanish rice, refried beans, Mexican plate salad, hot spiced fruit
- Friday: Grilled cheese sandwich or popcorn shrimp, corn, baby carrots, fruit cocktail, whole grain chips
- Monday: Meatball sub or chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, pears with cherries
WESTHOFF ISD
- Tuesday: Taco soup, cornbread, cheese stick, apricots
- Wednesday: Tuna salad sandwich, chips, baby carrots, pineapple
- Thursday: BBQ chicken, pinto beans, corn on the cob, rosy applesauce
- Friday: Fish nuggets, mac and cheese, green beans, tropical fruit
- Monday: Information not available
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.