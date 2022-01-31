School lunch menus for the week of Feb. 1-7. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
INDUSTRIAL ISD
Tuesday: Barbecue rib, mac and cheese, green peas, fruit
Wednesday: Hot dog, tots, baked beans, fresh fruit
Thursday: Beef and bean chalupas, corn, salad, fruit
Friday: Ham and cheese sandwich, burger salad, carrots with dip, fruit, chips
Monday: Steak fingers, whipped potatoes, broccoli, fruit
NAZARETH ACADEMY
Tuesday: Chicken fried steak or hamburger, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, fruit
Wednesday: Egg rolls or pepperoni pizza, steamed broccoli, steamed carrots, fruit
Thursday: Sausage and pancakes or cheeseburger, carrot sticks, fries, fruit
Friday: No school
Monday: Grilled cheese sandwich or pepperoni pizza, carrots, celery sticks, fruit
NURSERY ISD
Tuesday: Spaghetti with zest meat sauce, Italian green beans, lemon glazed carrots, chilled mixed fruit, mini Rice Krispy Treat
Wednesday: Personal pan pizza, corn on the cob, mixed vegetables, blushing pears
Thursday: Crispy beef tacos, Spanish rice, charro beans, lettuce, tomato salad, fruit slush cup, jalapeno, salsa, shredded cheese
Friday: Chicken and waffles breakfast combo, crispy tater tots, sauteed spinach and eggs, fruit salad
Monday: Golden crispy chicken nuggets, home-style mashed potatoes, gravy, green bean casserole, chilled mixed fruit
OUR LADY OF VICTORY SCHOOL
Tuesday: Sloppy Joe sandwich, chips, ranch style beans
Wednesday: Chalupas, Spanish rice, salad, orange
Thursday: Chicken patty on a bun, potato wedges, salad, Teddy Grahams
Friday: Early dismissal
Monday: Information not available
SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE
Tuesday: Chicken strips, cheesy potatoes, broccoli salad, fruit
Wednesday: Steak sandwich, salad, baked beans, fruit
Thursday: Turkey, dressing, green beans, sweet potatoes, fruit
Friday: Early dismissal, no cafeteria service
Monday: Information not available
VICTORIA ISD
Tuesday: Pizza square or pulled pork sandwich, coleslaw, corn, peaches, fresh fruit
Wednesday: Chicken nuggets or steak fingers, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, mandarin oranges, fresh fruit
Thursday: Tacos or bean and cheese burrito, re-fried beans, lettuce, tomato, pineapple tidbits, fresh fruit
Friday: Mac and cheese or hamburger, cherry tomato with celery, fresh broccoli, applesauce, fresh fruit, chips
Monday: Barbecue sandwich or cheeseburger, french fries, mixed vegetables, juice, fresh fruit
WESTHOFF ISD
Tuesday: Chicken and rice, broccoli, tropical fruit
Wednesday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, peas, applesauce
Thursday: Nacho supreme, re-fried beans, lettuce, tomato, apricots
Friday: Cheesy ham and potato soup, crackers, blueberries
Monday: Pizza slider, salad, bread stick, orange
