School lunch menus for the week of Feb. 16-22. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
INDUSTRIAL ISD
Tuesday: Meat and spaghetti, green beans, carrots, mix fruit
Wednesday: Fish, mac and cheese, pork-n-beans, corn muffin, fruit
Thursday: Burrito, corn, salad, pineapple
Friday: Grilled cheese sandwich, vegetable soup, carrots, applesauce
Monday: Chicken tenders, whipped potatoes, spinach, peaches
MEYERSVILLE ISD
Tuesday: Enchilada casserole, pinto beans, fruit
Wednesday: Chicken strips, Cole-strong tots, broccoli, fruit
Thursday: Taco salad, Spanish rice, fruit
Friday: Cheeseburger, cowboy tough fries, side salad, fruit
Monday: Chicken strips, Cole-strong tots, broccoli, fruit
OUR LADY OF VICTORY
Tuesday: Chicken and rice, green beans, Pretzel Goldfish
Wednesday: Chalupas, Spanish rice, salad, mandarin oranges
Thursday: Salisbury steak, scalloped potatoes, broccoli, peaches
Friday: Fish sticks, corn on the cob, carrots and peas, mixed fruit
Monday: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, corn, apple slices
SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE
Tuesday: Frito pie, ranch beans, cheese, fruit
Wednesday: Fish sticks, river potatoes, green beans, fruit
Thursday: Spaghetti, broccoli salad, garlic sticks, fruit
Friday: Grilled cheese sandwich, bunny coins, chips, fruit
Monday: Sub sandwich, side salad, pickle, chips, fruit
VICTORIA ISD
Tuesday: Hamburger or BBQ on a bun, tossed salad, green beans, French fries, fruit cocktail, peaches
Wednesday: Shrimp, string cheese or turkey wrap, tossed salad, broccoli, peas, cinnamon spiced apples, pears with cherries, chocolate chip cookies, juice
Thursday: Chicken fajitas or hamburger, tossed salad, re-fried beans, fresh fruit, Spanish rice, corn, pineapple tidbits, cereal bar
Friday: Fish sticks, baby carrots, cucumber slices, fresh fruit, Cheez-Its, chocolate chip cookies
Monday: Pepperoni pizza or chicken fried steak sandwich, tossed salad, glazed carrots, pears with cherries, fresh fruit
WESTHOFF ISD
Tuesday: Sausage wrap, sweet rice, carrots, mangoes
Wednesday: Meatball sub, salad, cheese stick, strawberries
Thursday: Turkey with gravy, dressing, sweet potatoes, pudding
Friday: BBQ on a bun, chips, baby carrots, apricots
Monday: Frito pie, lettuce, cheese, tropical fruit
