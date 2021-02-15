School lunch menus for the week of Feb. 16-22. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

INDUSTRIAL ISD

Tuesday: Meat and spaghetti, green beans, carrots, mix fruit

Wednesday: Fish, mac and cheese, pork-n-beans, corn muffin, fruit

Thursday: Burrito, corn, salad, pineapple

Friday: Grilled cheese sandwich, vegetable soup, carrots, applesauce

Monday: Chicken tenders, whipped potatoes, spinach, peaches

MEYERSVILLE ISD

Tuesday: Enchilada casserole, pinto beans, fruit

Wednesday: Chicken strips, Cole-strong tots, broccoli, fruit

Thursday: Taco salad, Spanish rice, fruit

Friday: Cheeseburger, cowboy tough fries, side salad, fruit

Monday: Chicken strips, Cole-strong tots, broccoli, fruit

OUR LADY OF VICTORY

Tuesday: Chicken and rice, green beans, Pretzel Goldfish

Wednesday: Chalupas, Spanish rice, salad, mandarin oranges

Thursday: Salisbury steak, scalloped potatoes, broccoli, peaches

Friday: Fish sticks, corn on the cob, carrots and peas, mixed fruit

Monday: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, corn, apple slices

SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE

Tuesday: Frito pie, ranch beans, cheese, fruit

Wednesday: Fish sticks, river potatoes, green beans, fruit

Thursday: Spaghetti, broccoli salad, garlic sticks, fruit

Friday: Grilled cheese sandwich, bunny coins, chips, fruit

Monday: Sub sandwich, side salad, pickle, chips, fruit

VICTORIA ISD

Tuesday: Hamburger or BBQ on a bun, tossed salad, green beans, French fries, fruit cocktail, peaches

Wednesday: Shrimp, string cheese or turkey wrap, tossed salad, broccoli, peas, cinnamon spiced apples, pears with cherries, chocolate chip cookies, juice

Thursday: Chicken fajitas or hamburger, tossed salad, re-fried beans, fresh fruit, Spanish rice, corn, pineapple tidbits, cereal bar

Friday: Fish sticks, baby carrots, cucumber slices, fresh fruit, Cheez-Its, chocolate chip cookies

Monday: Pepperoni pizza or chicken fried steak sandwich, tossed salad, glazed carrots, pears with cherries, fresh fruit

WESTHOFF ISD

Tuesday: Sausage wrap, sweet rice, carrots, mangoes

Wednesday: Meatball sub, salad, cheese stick, strawberries

Thursday: Turkey with gravy, dressing, sweet potatoes, pudding

Friday: BBQ on a bun, chips, baby carrots, apricots

Monday: Frito pie, lettuce, cheese, tropical fruit

