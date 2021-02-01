School lunch menus for the week of Feb. 2-8. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

INDUSTRIAL ISD

Tuesday: Beef-a-roni, green beans, carrots, mix fruit

Wednesday: Hot dog, tots, baked beans, fresh fruit

Thursday: Beef tacos, pinto beans, salad, pineapple

Friday: Meatballs, mac and cheese, peas and carrots, applesauce

Monday: Salisbury steak, whipped potatoes, spinach, peaches

MEYERSVILLE ISD

Tuesday: Crunchy tacos, pinto beans, fruit

Wednesday: Chicken strips, Cole strong tots, broccoli, fruit

Thursday: Cheeseburger, cowboy tough fries, side salad, fruit

Friday: Pepperoni pizza, peas, fruit

Monday: Chicken strips, Cole strong tots, broccoli, fruit

OUR LADY OF VICTORY

Tuesday: Philly cheese steak sub, chips, carrot sticks, apple

Wednesday: Nachos, Spanish rice, pinto beans, pineapple tidbits

Thursday: Chicken nuggets, French fries, salad, Oreo cookies

Friday: Early dismissal

Monday: Meatloaf, green beans, German potatoes, mandarin oranges

SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE

Tuesday: Beef burritos, broccoli salad, corn, cheese, jalapenos, fruit

Wednesday: Steak sandwich, salad, ranch beans, fruit

Thursday: Turkey and dressing, corn, green beans, cranberry sauce, fruit

Friday: Early dismissal

Monday: BBQ chicken sandwich, baked beans, pickle, fruit

VICTORIA ISD

Tuesday: Deli sandwich or steak fingers, mashed potatoes with gravy, broccoli, mandarin oranges, fresh fruit

Wednesday: Spicy chicken tenders or cheeseburger, tossed salad, sweet potato fries, green beans, pineapple, fresh fruit

Thursday: Breaded chicken sandwich or bean and cheese burrito, Spanish rice, pinto beans, corn, fresh fruit, peaches, cereal bar

Friday: Hot dog on a bun, cherry tomato, celery sticks, Doritos, cookie, fresh fruit

Monday: French bread pizza or grilled chicken sandwich, peas, oriental vegetable blend, tossed salad, fresh fruit, peaches

WESTHOFF ISD

Tuesday: Chicken strips, mac and cheese, green beans, oranges

Wednesday: Chicken fried steak, diced potatoes, broccoli, apples

Thursday: Hamburger, tater tots, burger salad, cake

Friday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, peas, blueberries

Monday: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes, carrots, mixed berries

