School lunch menus for the week of Feb. 2-8. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
INDUSTRIAL ISD
Tuesday: Beef-a-roni, green beans, carrots, mix fruit
Wednesday: Hot dog, tots, baked beans, fresh fruit
Thursday: Beef tacos, pinto beans, salad, pineapple
Friday: Meatballs, mac and cheese, peas and carrots, applesauce
Monday: Salisbury steak, whipped potatoes, spinach, peaches
MEYERSVILLE ISD
Tuesday: Crunchy tacos, pinto beans, fruit
Wednesday: Chicken strips, Cole strong tots, broccoli, fruit
Thursday: Cheeseburger, cowboy tough fries, side salad, fruit
Friday: Pepperoni pizza, peas, fruit
Monday: Chicken strips, Cole strong tots, broccoli, fruit
OUR LADY OF VICTORY
Tuesday: Philly cheese steak sub, chips, carrot sticks, apple
Wednesday: Nachos, Spanish rice, pinto beans, pineapple tidbits
Thursday: Chicken nuggets, French fries, salad, Oreo cookies
Friday: Early dismissal
Monday: Meatloaf, green beans, German potatoes, mandarin oranges
SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE
Tuesday: Beef burritos, broccoli salad, corn, cheese, jalapenos, fruit
Wednesday: Steak sandwich, salad, ranch beans, fruit
Thursday: Turkey and dressing, corn, green beans, cranberry sauce, fruit
Friday: Early dismissal
Monday: BBQ chicken sandwich, baked beans, pickle, fruit
VICTORIA ISD
Tuesday: Deli sandwich or steak fingers, mashed potatoes with gravy, broccoli, mandarin oranges, fresh fruit
Wednesday: Spicy chicken tenders or cheeseburger, tossed salad, sweet potato fries, green beans, pineapple, fresh fruit
Thursday: Breaded chicken sandwich or bean and cheese burrito, Spanish rice, pinto beans, corn, fresh fruit, peaches, cereal bar
Friday: Hot dog on a bun, cherry tomato, celery sticks, Doritos, cookie, fresh fruit
Monday: French bread pizza or grilled chicken sandwich, peas, oriental vegetable blend, tossed salad, fresh fruit, peaches
WESTHOFF ISD
Tuesday: Chicken strips, mac and cheese, green beans, oranges
Wednesday: Chicken fried steak, diced potatoes, broccoli, apples
Thursday: Hamburger, tater tots, burger salad, cake
Friday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, peas, blueberries
Monday: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes, carrots, mixed berries
