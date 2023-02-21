School lunch menus for the week of Feb. 21-27. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
Industrial School District
- Chicken-A-La-King, rice, greens beans, carrots, pears, roll, milk.
- Cheese pizza, salad, carrots with dip, orange, milk.
- Beef and bean chalupas, salad, corn, pineapple, milk.
- Vegetable soup, grilled cheese, applesauce, milk.
- Steak fingers, whipped potatoes, spinach, roll, pears, milk.
Nazareth Academy
- Beef enchilada casserole or burger, beans, salad, fruit, milk.
- French toast or cheese pizza, spinach, carrot sticks, fruit, milk.
- Sausage sandwich or cheeseburger, potato salad, pork and beans, fruit, milk, barbecue sauce.
- Bean chalupa or cheese pizza, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, fruit, milk.
- Pulled pork sandwich or pepperoni pizza, coleslaw, green beans, fruit, milk.
Nursery ISD
- Frito pie, beans, cheese, salad, fruit. Cougar lunch: Chicken sandwich.
- Pizza, carrots, green beans, salad, fruit. Cougar lunch: Cheese pizza.
- Sloppy Joe, corn, mixed vegetables, salad, fruit. Cougar lunch: Hamburger and chips.
- Hamburger, fries, broccoli, salad, slush. Cougar lunch: Breaded cheese sticks.
Chicken nuggets, green beans, carrots, salad, fruit. Cougar lunch: Hot dog and carrots.