School lunch menus for the week of Feb. 21-27. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

Industrial School District

  • Tuesda:
    • Chicken-A-La-King, rice, greens beans, carrots, pears, roll, milk.
  • Wednesday:
    • Cheese pizza, salad, carrots with dip, orange, milk.
  • Thursday:
    • Beef and bean chalupas, salad, corn, pineapple, milk.
  • Friday:
    • Vegetable soup, grilled cheese, applesauce, milk.
  • Monday:
    • Steak fingers, whipped potatoes, spinach, roll, pears, milk.

    Nazareth Academy

  • Tuesday:
    • Beef enchilada casserole or burger, beans, salad, fruit, milk.
  • Wednesday:
    • French toast or cheese pizza, spinach, carrot sticks, fruit, milk.
  • Thursday:
    • Sausage sandwich or cheeseburger, potato salad, pork and beans, fruit, milk, barbecue sauce.
  • Friday:
    • Bean chalupa or cheese pizza, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, fruit, milk.
  • Monday:
    • Pulled pork sandwich or pepperoni pizza, coleslaw, green beans, fruit, milk.

    Nursery ISD

  • Tuesday:
    • Frito pie, beans, cheese, salad, fruit. Cougar lunch: Chicken sandwich.
  • Wednesday:
    • Pizza, carrots, green beans, salad, fruit. Cougar lunch: Cheese pizza.
  • Thursday:
    • Sloppy Joe, corn, mixed vegetables, salad, fruit. Cougar lunch: Hamburger and chips.
  • Friday:
    • Hamburger, fries, broccoli, salad, slush. Cougar lunch: Breaded cheese sticks.
  • Monday:

    • Chicken nuggets, green beans, carrots, salad, fruit. Cougar lunch: Hot dog and carrots.

