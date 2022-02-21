School lunch menus for the week of Feb. 22-28. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

INDUSTRIAL ISD

Tuesday: Beef-a-roni, green beans, carrots, fruit

Wednesday: Pulled pork sandwich, tots, pickles, baked beans, fresh fruit

Thursday: Soft beef tacos, pinto beans, salad, fruit

Friday: Taco soup, grilled cheese sandwich, carrots with dip, fruit

Monday: Salisbury steak, whipped potatoes, broccoli, fruit

NAZARETH ACADEMY

Tuesday: Crispitos or hamburger, celery sticks, lettuce, tomatoes, fruit

Wednesday: Salisbury steak with gravy or pepperoni pizza, green beans, Italian blend, rice, fruit

Thursday: Sausage sandwich or cheeseburger, cabbage, beans, fruit

Friday: Fish strips or cheese pizza, lettuce, tomatoes, onion rings, fruit

Monday: Spaghetti or pepperoni pizza, corn, carrots, fruit

NURSERY ISD

Tuesday: Frito pie, California blend, carrot sticks with ranch cup, lime applesauce, mini Rice Krispies Treat

Wednesday: Restaurant style pizza assortment, seasoned corn, cucumber chips with ranch, chilled mandarin oranges

Thursday: Chicken fajita nachos, Spanish rice, re-fried beans, fruit slush cup

Friday: Golden crispy chicken nuggets, creamy mac and cheese, southern style green peas, strawberry Jell-O

Monday: Country steak fingers, cream gravy, home-style mashed potatoes, steamed corn, rosy applesauce

OUR LADY OF VICTORY SCHOOL

Tuesday: Fish sticks, corn, baked beans, chocolate pudding

Wednesday: Tacos, salad, Spanish rice, pinto beans

Thursday: Cheeseburger, french fries, salad, Oreo cookies

Friday: Domino’s Pizza pepperoni slice, salad, apple, Teddy Grahams

Monday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, broccoli, pudding

SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE

Tuesday: Burritos, Mexicali rice, salad, fruit

Wednesday: Chicken mac and cheese, salad, fruit

Thursday: Lasagna, salad, corn, fruit

Friday: Hamburger, salad, tomato, fruit

Monday: Crispy chicken sandwich, salad, chips, fruit

VICTORIA ISD

Tuesday: Barbecue on a bun or spaghetti with meat sauce, tossed salad, corn, apricots, fresh fruit, garlic bread

Wednesday: Cheeseburger or mini corn dogs, tater tots, celery with carrot sticks, pineapple tidbits, fresh fruit

Thursday: Enchiladas or bean and cheese burrito, pinto beans, lettuce and tomato, peaches, fresh fruit, cereal bar

Friday: Hot dog or breaded chicken sandwich, tossed salad, sweet potato fries, strawberries, fresh fruit

Monday: Hamburger or grilled chicken sandwich, french fries, carrots, fruit cocktail, fresh fruit

WESTHOFF ISD

Tuesday: Chicken strips, buttered rice, spinach, pudding

Wednesday: Meatballs in gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, pears

Thursday: Hamburger, fries, burger salad, pineapple

Friday: Pizza, corn, bread stick, strawberries

Monday: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes, carrots, peaches

