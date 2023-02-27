School lunch menus for the week of Feb. 28-March 6 Milk and bread are served with each meal.

Industrial School District

  • Tuesday:
  • Meat spaghetti, green beans, carrots, roll, peaches, milk.
  • Wednesday:
  • Not available.
  • Thursday:
  • Not available.
  • Friday:
  • Not available.
  • Monday:
  • Not available.

Nazareth Academy

  • Tuesday:
  • Chicken spaghetti, burger, corn, spinach, fruit, milk.
  • Wednesday:
  • Meatball sub sandwich or cheese pizza, chips, lettuce, tomato, fruit, milk.
  • Thursday:
  • Rib sandwich or cheeseburger, beans, cabbage, fruit, milk.
  • Friday:
  • Fish strips or cheese pizza, celery sticks, fries, fruit, milk, bread. 
  • Monday:
  • Steak fingers or pepperoni pizza, mashed potatoes, steamed peas, bread, gravy, fruit, milk. 

Nursery ISD

  • Tuesday:
  • Beef nachos, beans, mixed veggies, salad, fruit. Cougar lunch: Sub sandwich and chips.
  • Wednesday:
  • Pizza, carrots, green beans, salad, fruit. Cougar lunch: Chicken strips.
  • Thursday:

Chicken wrap, beans, corn, salad, fruit. Cougar lunch: Burrito.

  • Friday:
  • No school.
  • Monday:
  • Chicken patty with gravy, potatoes, corn, roll, salad, fruit. Cougar lunch: Sub sandwich and smiles. 

Sacred Heart Catholic School

  • Tuesday:
  • Not available.
  • Wednesday:
  • Hamburger, salad, tater tots, fruit, milk.
  • Thursday:
  • Pizza, corn, salad, fruit, milk.
  • Friday:
  • Fish sandwich, carrot sticks, chips, fruit, milk.
  • Monday:
  • Sub sandwich, salad, pickles, chips, fruit, milk.

Our Lady Victoria 

  • Tuesday:
  • Not available.
  • Wednesday:
  • Nachos, Spanish rice, pinto beans, peaches.
  • Thursday:
  • Hot ham and cheese sub, chips, carrot sticks, yogurt. 
  • Friday:
  • Early dismissal. 
  • Monday:
  • Meatball sub, broccoli, applesauce. 

Tags