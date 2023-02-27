School lunch menus for the week of Feb. 28-March 6 Milk and bread are served with each meal.
Industrial School District
- Tuesday:
- Meat spaghetti, green beans, carrots, roll, peaches, milk.
- Wednesday:
- Not available.
- Thursday:
- Not available.
- Friday:
- Not available.
- Monday:
- Not available.
Nazareth Academy
- Tuesday:
- Chicken spaghetti, burger, corn, spinach, fruit, milk.
- Wednesday:
- Meatball sub sandwich or cheese pizza, chips, lettuce, tomato, fruit, milk.
- Thursday:
- Rib sandwich or cheeseburger, beans, cabbage, fruit, milk.
- Friday:
- Fish strips or cheese pizza, celery sticks, fries, fruit, milk, bread.
- Monday:
- Steak fingers or pepperoni pizza, mashed potatoes, steamed peas, bread, gravy, fruit, milk.
Nursery ISD
- Tuesday:
- Beef nachos, beans, mixed veggies, salad, fruit. Cougar lunch: Sub sandwich and chips.
- Wednesday:
- Pizza, carrots, green beans, salad, fruit. Cougar lunch: Chicken strips.
- Thursday:
Chicken wrap, beans, corn, salad, fruit. Cougar lunch: Burrito.
- Friday:
- No school.
- Monday:
- Chicken patty with gravy, potatoes, corn, roll, salad, fruit. Cougar lunch: Sub sandwich and smiles.
Sacred Heart Catholic School
- Tuesday:
- Not available.
- Wednesday:
- Hamburger, salad, tater tots, fruit, milk.
- Thursday:
- Pizza, corn, salad, fruit, milk.
- Friday:
- Fish sandwich, carrot sticks, chips, fruit, milk.
- Monday:
- Sub sandwich, salad, pickles, chips, fruit, milk.
Our Lady Victoria
- Tuesday:
- Not available.
- Wednesday:
- Nachos, Spanish rice, pinto beans, peaches.
- Thursday:
- Hot ham and cheese sub, chips, carrot sticks, yogurt.
- Friday:
- Early dismissal.
- Monday:
- Meatball sub, broccoli, applesauce.