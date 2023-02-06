  • School lunch menus for the week of Feb. 7-13. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

Industrial School District

  • Tuesday:
  • Chicken spaghetti, yellow squash, carrots, pears.
  • Wednesday:
  • Hot dog, tater tots, baked beans, orange.
  • Thursday:
  • Tortilla, beef tacos, salad, pinto beans, pineapple. 
  • Friday:
  • Meatballs with sauce, mac n cheese, green beans, applesauce.
  • Monday:
  • Steak patty, whipped potatoes, broccoli, pears.

Nazareth Academy

  • Tuesday:
  • Chili mac or burger, steamed cauliflower, celery sticks, cornbread, fruit.
  • Wednesday:
  • Cheese nachos or pepperoni pizza, pinto beans, lettuce, tomatoes, fruit.
  • Thursday:
  • Chicken nuggets or cheeseburger, steamed peas, mashed potatoes, bread, gravy, fruit.
  • Friday:
  • Steak on a bun or cheese pizza, fries, salad, fruit.
  • Monday:
  • Sausage kolache or pepperoni pizza, scalloped potatoes, mixed veggies, fruit.

Nursery ISD

  • Tuesday:
  • Salisbury steak with gravy, mixed vegetables, beans, roll, salad, fruit. Cougar lunch: corn dog and carrots.
  • Wednesday:
  • Pizza, carrots, green beans, salad, fruit. Cougar lunch: Chicken spaghetti and tater tots.
  • Thursday:
  • Sloppy Joe, corn, smiles, salad, fruit. Cougar lunch: Hamburger and chips.
  • Friday:
  • Ham and cheese sandwich, chips, salsa, fruit.
  • Monday:
  • No School.

Tags