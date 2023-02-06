- School lunch menus for the week of Feb. 7-13. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
Industrial School District
- Tuesday:
- Chicken spaghetti, yellow squash, carrots, pears.
- Wednesday:
- Hot dog, tater tots, baked beans, orange.
- Thursday:
- Tortilla, beef tacos, salad, pinto beans, pineapple.
- Friday:
- Meatballs with sauce, mac n cheese, green beans, applesauce.
- Monday:
- Steak patty, whipped potatoes, broccoli, pears.
Nazareth Academy
- Tuesday:
- Chili mac or burger, steamed cauliflower, celery sticks, cornbread, fruit.
- Wednesday:
- Cheese nachos or pepperoni pizza, pinto beans, lettuce, tomatoes, fruit.
- Thursday:
- Chicken nuggets or cheeseburger, steamed peas, mashed potatoes, bread, gravy, fruit.
- Friday:
- Steak on a bun or cheese pizza, fries, salad, fruit.
- Monday:
- Sausage kolache or pepperoni pizza, scalloped potatoes, mixed veggies, fruit.
Nursery ISD
- Tuesday:
- Salisbury steak with gravy, mixed vegetables, beans, roll, salad, fruit. Cougar lunch: corn dog and carrots.
- Wednesday:
- Pizza, carrots, green beans, salad, fruit. Cougar lunch: Chicken spaghetti and tater tots.
- Thursday:
- Sloppy Joe, corn, smiles, salad, fruit. Cougar lunch: Hamburger and chips.
- Friday:
- Ham and cheese sandwich, chips, salsa, fruit.
- Monday:
- No School.