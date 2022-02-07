School lunch menus for the week of Feb. 8-14. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
INDUSTRIAL ISD
Tuesday: Meat balls, mac and cheese, carrots, fruit
Wednesday: Hamburger, tots, burger salad, fresh fruit
Thursday: Chicken fajitas, pinto beans, salad, fruit
Friday: Pizza, corn, salad, fruit
Monday: No school
NAZARETH ACADEMY
Tuesday: Rib sandwich or hamburger, mashed potatoes, mixed veggies, fruit
Wednesday: Frito pie or cheese pizza, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, fruit
Thursday: Sausage kolache or cheeseburger, fresh broccoli, scalloped potatoes, fruit
Friday: Bean chalupa or pepperoni pizza, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, fruit
Monday: Chicken Parmesan or cheese pizza, broccoli, steamed carrots, fruit
NURSERY ISD
Tuesday: Cheesy chicken with rice blend, sauteed cabbage and carrots, blueberry fruited Jell-O, bread stick, mini Rice Krispy Treat
Wednesday: Restaurant style pizza assortment, cheesy broccoli, romaine garden salad, mandarin oranges
Thursday: Beef and chicken nacho combo, roasted street corn, re-fried beans, fruit slush cup, jalapeno, salsa
Friday: Chicken fried steak sandwich, crispy string fries, ranch broccoli salad, chilled pineapple tidbits
Monday: No school
OUR LADY OF VICTORY SCHOOL
Tuesday: Philly steak sub, broccoli, corn, peaches
Wednesday: Bean and cheese burrito, Spanish rice, salad, Rice Krispy Treat
Thursday: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, Oreo cookies
Friday: Pepperoni Hot Pocket, baked beans, salad, yogurt
Monday: Chicken nuggets, french fries, mac and cheese, cookie
SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE
Tuesday: Frito pie, ranch beans, carrot sticks, fruit
Wednesday: Beef stew, potatoes, green beans, fruit
Thursday: Pizza, salad, corn, fruit
Friday: Cheeseburger, salad, sweet potato fries, fruit
Monday: Barbecue sandwich, corn, fruit
VICTORIA ISD
Tuesday: Pepperoni pizza or mozzarella sticks, pizza sauce, tossed salad, corn, pears with cherries, fresh fruit, Rice Krispies Treat
Wednesday: Breaded chicken sandwich or hamburger, peas, sweet potato fries, peaches, fresh fruit, Goldfish
Thursday: Tamales or bean and cheese burrito, Spanish rice, pinto beans, Mexican plate salad, pineapple tidbits, fresh fruit, cereal bar
Friday: Steak fingers or chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, mixed fruit, fresh fruit
Monday: Orange chicken or hamburger, seasoned rice, oriental blend, broccoli, fresh fruit, orange wedges, cookie
WESTHOFF ISD
Tuesday: Hamburger stew, cornbread, blushed pears
Wednesday: Cheeseburger helper, buttered carrots, fruit Jell-O
Thursday: Soft flouer taco, pinto beans, lettuce, cheese, cookie
Friday: Barbecue on a bun, chips, baby carrots, raisins
Monday: No school
