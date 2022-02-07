School lunch menus for the week of Feb. 8-14. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

INDUSTRIAL ISD

Tuesday: Meat balls, mac and cheese, carrots, fruit

Wednesday: Hamburger, tots, burger salad, fresh fruit

Thursday: Chicken fajitas, pinto beans, salad, fruit

Friday: Pizza, corn, salad, fruit

Monday: No school

NAZARETH ACADEMY

Tuesday: Rib sandwich or hamburger, mashed potatoes, mixed veggies, fruit

Wednesday: Frito pie or cheese pizza, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, fruit

Thursday: Sausage kolache or cheeseburger, fresh broccoli, scalloped potatoes, fruit

Friday: Bean chalupa or pepperoni pizza, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, fruit

Monday: Chicken Parmesan or cheese pizza, broccoli, steamed carrots, fruit

NURSERY ISD

Tuesday: Cheesy chicken with rice blend, sauteed cabbage and carrots, blueberry fruited Jell-O, bread stick, mini Rice Krispy Treat

Wednesday: Restaurant style pizza assortment, cheesy broccoli, romaine garden salad, mandarin oranges

Thursday: Beef and chicken nacho combo, roasted street corn, re-fried beans, fruit slush cup, jalapeno, salsa

Friday: Chicken fried steak sandwich, crispy string fries, ranch broccoli salad, chilled pineapple tidbits

Monday: No school

OUR LADY OF VICTORY SCHOOL

Tuesday: Philly steak sub, broccoli, corn, peaches

Wednesday: Bean and cheese burrito, Spanish rice, salad, Rice Krispy Treat

Thursday: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, Oreo cookies

Friday: Pepperoni Hot Pocket, baked beans, salad, yogurt

Monday: Chicken nuggets, french fries, mac and cheese, cookie

SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE

Tuesday: Frito pie, ranch beans, carrot sticks, fruit

Wednesday: Beef stew, potatoes, green beans, fruit

Thursday: Pizza, salad, corn, fruit

Friday: Cheeseburger, salad, sweet potato fries, fruit

Monday: Barbecue sandwich, corn, fruit

VICTORIA ISD

Tuesday: Pepperoni pizza or mozzarella sticks, pizza sauce, tossed salad, corn, pears with cherries, fresh fruit, Rice Krispies Treat

Wednesday: Breaded chicken sandwich or hamburger, peas, sweet potato fries, peaches, fresh fruit, Goldfish

Thursday: Tamales or bean and cheese burrito, Spanish rice, pinto beans, Mexican plate salad, pineapple tidbits, fresh fruit, cereal bar

Friday: Steak fingers or chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, mixed fruit, fresh fruit

Monday: Orange chicken or hamburger, seasoned rice, oriental blend, broccoli, fresh fruit, orange wedges, cookie

WESTHOFF ISD

Tuesday: Hamburger stew, cornbread, blushed pears

Wednesday: Cheeseburger helper, buttered carrots, fruit Jell-O

Thursday: Soft flouer taco, pinto beans, lettuce, cheese, cookie

Friday: Barbecue on a bun, chips, baby carrots, raisins

Monday: No school

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.