School lunch menus for the week of Feb. 9-15. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
INDUSTRIAL ISD
Tuesday: Chicken spaghetti, green peas, sweet potatoes, mix fruit
Wednesday: Hamburger, tots, burger salad, fresh fruit
Thursday: Corn chip pie, pinto beans, salad, pineapple
Friday: Corn dog, mac and cheese, green beans, applesauce
Monday: Steak fingers, whipped potatoes, broccoli, peaches
MEYERSVILLE ISD
Tuesday: Crunchy tacos, pinto beans, fruit
Wednesday: Chicken Alfredo, garlic bread stick, broccoli, fruit
Thursday: Beef nachos, Spanish rice, fruit
Friday: No school
Monday: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, fruit
OUR LADY OF VICTORY
Tuesday: Turkey, bacon and cheese sub sandwich, chips, carrot sticks, Rice Krispy Treat
Wednesday: Frito pie, Spanish rice, pinto beans, salad
Thursday: Corn dog, corn on the cob, salad, sliced pineapple
Friday: Oven fried chicken, potato salad, baked beans, chocolate pudding
Monday: Distance learning day
SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE
Tuesday: Burritos, beans, Mexican rice, fruit
Wednesday: Steak fingers, potatoes au gratin, green beans, fruit
Thursday: Pizza, spring salad, fruit
Friday: Cheeseburger, side salad, chips, fruit
Monday: No school
VICTORIA ISD
Tuesday: Hamburger or grilled cheese sandwich, black bean salad, sweet potato fries, gold fish, tossed salad, apricots, rosy applesauce
Wednesday: Mozzarella sticks or chicken fried steak sandwich, tossed salad, broccoli, cherry tomato, celery sticks, mandarin oranges, fruit cocktail, pizza sauce, cookie
Thursday: Tamales or bean and cheese burrito, tossed salad, re-fried beans, pineapple tidbits, crackers, Cheez-its, corn, orange smiles
Friday: Deli sandwich, cherry tomato, baby carrots, fresh fruit, chips
Monday: No school
WESTHOFF ISD
Tuesday: Tacos, pinto beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, apples
Wednesday: Shepherd’s pie, mixed veggies, rosy applesauce
Thursday: Pulled pork, baked beans, coleslaw, pineapple
Friday: No school
Monday: Chicken and rice, broccoli, pears
