School lunch menus for the week of Feb. 9-15. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

INDUSTRIAL ISD

Tuesday: Chicken spaghetti, green peas, sweet potatoes, mix fruit

Wednesday: Hamburger, tots, burger salad, fresh fruit

Thursday: Corn chip pie, pinto beans, salad, pineapple

Friday: Corn dog, mac and cheese, green beans, applesauce

Monday: Steak fingers, whipped potatoes, broccoli, peaches

MEYERSVILLE ISD

Tuesday: Crunchy tacos, pinto beans, fruit

Wednesday: Chicken Alfredo, garlic bread stick, broccoli, fruit

Thursday: Beef nachos, Spanish rice, fruit

Friday: No school

Monday: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, fruit

OUR LADY OF VICTORY

Tuesday: Turkey, bacon and cheese sub sandwich, chips, carrot sticks, Rice Krispy Treat

Wednesday: Frito pie, Spanish rice, pinto beans, salad

Thursday: Corn dog, corn on the cob, salad, sliced pineapple

Friday: Oven fried chicken, potato salad, baked beans, chocolate pudding

Monday: Distance learning day

SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE

Tuesday: Burritos, beans, Mexican rice, fruit

Wednesday: Steak fingers, potatoes au gratin, green beans, fruit

Thursday: Pizza, spring salad, fruit

Friday: Cheeseburger, side salad, chips, fruit

Monday: No school

VICTORIA ISD

Tuesday: Hamburger or grilled cheese sandwich, black bean salad, sweet potato fries, gold fish, tossed salad, apricots, rosy applesauce

Wednesday: Mozzarella sticks or chicken fried steak sandwich, tossed salad, broccoli, cherry tomato, celery sticks, mandarin oranges, fruit cocktail, pizza sauce, cookie

Thursday: Tamales or bean and cheese burrito, tossed salad, re-fried beans, pineapple tidbits, crackers, Cheez-its, corn, orange smiles

Friday: Deli sandwich, cherry tomato, baby carrots, fresh fruit, chips

Monday: No school

WESTHOFF ISD

Tuesday: Tacos, pinto beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, apples

Wednesday: Shepherd’s pie, mixed veggies, rosy applesauce

Thursday: Pulled pork, baked beans, coleslaw, pineapple

Friday: No school

Monday: Chicken and rice, broccoli, pears

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.