Milk and bread are served with each meal.
INDUSTRIAL ISD
- Tuesday: Chicken spaghetti, sweet potatoes, green beans, pears
- Wednesday: Pulled pork sandwich, tots, ranch style beans, fresh fruit
- Thursday: Corn chip pie, pinto beans, salad, pineapple
- Friday: Ham and cheese sandwich, salad cup, chips, fruit
- Monday: Steak fingers, whipped potatoes, broccoli, peaches
MEYERSVILLE ISD
- Tuesday: Sweet and sour chicken, rice, broccoli, applesauce
- Wednesday: Shepherd’s pie, green beans, mac and cheese, tossed salad, peaches
- Thursday: Bean chalupa, Spanish rice, corn, lettuce, tomatoes, pears, cherries
- Friday: Pizza burger, baked beans, cowboy tough fries, celery, cherry tomatoes, mandarin oranges
- Monday: Mini corn dogs, green beans, corn, fruit mix
NAZARETH ACADEMY
- Tuesday: Mac and cheese or burger, carrot sticks, peas, fruit
- Wednesday: Chicken taco bowl or pepperoni pizza, salad, pinto beans, corn, rice, fruit
- Thursday: Ham sandwich or cheeseburger, lettuce, tomato, pickles, cucumbers, fruit
- Friday: Grilled pork chop or cheese pizza, sweet potato, fresh broccoli, fruit
- Monday: BBQ sausage or pepperoni pizza, ranch style beans, cole slaw, fruit
NORTHSIDE BAPTIST SCHOOL
- Tuesday: Spaghetti, green beans, pineapple
- Wednesday: Chicken strips, chips, pears
- Thursday: Cheeseburger, tater rounds, chocolate pudding
- Friday: Raven’s pizza, carrots with ranch, cookie
- Monday: Mini corn dogs, corn, peaches
NURSERY ISD
- Tuesday: Popcorn chicken (orange sauce optional), golden corn, baked beans, pears with cherries
- Wednesday: Spaghetti, buttered carrots, garden salad, fruit mix, garlic bread
- Thursday: Nachos, refried beans, green beans, diced peaches
- Friday: Hamburger, garden salad, pickle, cheese, ranch style beans, rosy applesauce
- Monday: Chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, buttered carrots, pears with cherries, garlic bread
OUR LADY OF VICTORY
- Tuesday: Beef ravioli or fish sticks, green beans, bread stick, banana pudding
- Wednesday: Beef enchiladas or ham and cheese sandwich, Spanish rice, pinto beans, salad
- Thursday: Chicken nuggets or chicken strips, mashed potatoes, broccoli, peaches
- Friday: Grilled cheese sandwich or pepperoni pizza hot pocket stick, chips, carrot sticks, orange
- Monday: Pork chop or Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, corn, apple cobbler
SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE
- Tuesday: Grilled cheese sandwich, Popeye salad, fruit
- Wednesday: Frito pie, frijoles el rancho, jalapenos, cheese, broccoli tries, fruit
- Thursday: Creamy pasta with ham, crispy salad, garlic stix, fruit
- Friday: Corn dog, bunny coins, mixed chips, fruit
- Monday: Chicken sandwich, salad, corn, pickles, fruit
ST. JOSEPH HIGH SCHOOL
- Tuesday: Chicken fried steak, fries, salad, fresh fruit, pudding
- Wednesday: Chili pie, corn, salad, cookies, fresh fruit
- Thursday: Egg rolls, sweet and sour chicken, broccoli, steamed rice, fresh fruit
- Friday: Grilled ham and cheese sandwich, chips, salad, vegetable soup, fresh fruit
- Monday: Chicken nuggets, green beans, mashed potatoes, fresh fruit, vanilla pudding
VICTORIA ISD
- Tuesday: Hamburger or chicken nuggets, French fries, burger salad, candied apples
- Wednesday: Pizza minis or chicken spaghetti, tossed salad, cherry tomato with baby carrots, chilled fruit cup
- Thursday: Chicken burrito or bean and cheese burrito, arroz con queso, pinto beans, broccoli, peaches
- Friday: Waffle with chicken poppers or cheeseburger pocket, steamed carrots, mixed vegetables, mandarin oranges
- Monday: Philly steak sandwich or chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, southern black-eyed peas, oranges smiles
WESTHOFF ISD
- Tuesday: Hamburger steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, peas, blushed pears
- Wednesday: Grilled ham and cheese sandwich, chips, pickled beets, blueberries
- Thursday: Lasagna, salad, green beans, bread stick, mangoes
- Friday: Chicken burger, burger salad, baked beans, cake
- Monday: Hamburger, French fries, burger salad, cinnamon apples
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.