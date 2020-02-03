Milk and bread are served with each meal.
INDUSTRIAL ISD
- Tuesday: Beef-a-Roni, green beans, carrots, pears
- Wednesday: Hot dog, tots, baked beans, fresh fruit
- Thursday: Beef tacos, pinto beans, salad, pineapple
- Friday: Chicken noodle soup, grilled cheese sandwich, carrots with dip, applesauce
- Monday: Chicken nuggets, whipped potatoes, green beans, peaches
MEYERSVILLE ISD
- Tuesday: Egg rolls, fried rice, broccoli, Asian cabbage salad, pears, cherries
- Wednesday: Cheesy chicken rice broccoli bake, glazed carrots, tossed salad, mandarin oranges
- Thursday: Beef tamale pie, pinto beans, hominy, tossed salad, carrot sticks, pineapple
- Friday: Chicken strips, cowboy tough fries, baked beans, peaches
- Monday: Corn dog, Colestrong tots, kidney beans, fruit mix
NAZARETH ACADEMY
- Information not available
NORTHSIDE BAPTIST SCHOOL
- Information not available
NURSERY ISD
- Information not available
OUR LADY OF VICTORY
- Tuesday: Philly cheese steak sub or ham and cheese sandwich, chips, carrot sticks, apple
- Wednesday: Nachos or turkey and cheese sandwich, Spanish rice, pinto beans, pineapple tidbits
- Thursday: Hamburger or cheeseburger, French fries, salad, Oreo cookies
- Friday: Early dismissal
- Monday: Meatloaf or turkey and cheese sandwich, green beans, German potatoes, mandarin oranges
SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE
- Tuesday: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, fruit
- Wednesday: Tortilla soup, crispy salad, fruit
- Thursday: Pizza, broccoli trees, fruit
- Friday: Cheeseburger, side salad, chips, fruit
- Monday: Hot dog, mac and cheese, buttery peas, fruit
ST. JOSEPH HIGH SCHOOL
- Information not available
VICTORIA ISD
- Information not available
WESTHOFF ISD
Information not available
