Milk and bread are served with each meal.
INDUSTRIAL ISD
- Tuesday: Meat and spaghetti, spinach, carrots, pears
- Wednesday: Hamburger, burger salad, tots, fresh fruit
- Thursday: Pizza, corn, salad, mix fruit
- Friday: Corn dog, mac and cheese, green peas, applesauce
- Monday: No school
MEYERSVILLE ISD
- Tuesday: Tuna and noodles, peas, spinach, tossed salad, pineapple
- Wednesday: Tomato soup and half grilled cheese sandwich, strawberry and spinach salad, carrot sticks, chips, peaches
- Thursday: Chicken fajitas, pinto beans, Spanish rice, lettuce, tomato, mandarin oranges
- Friday: No school
- Monday: No school
NAZARETH ACADEMY
- Tuesday: Chicken tenders or burger, green beans, mashed potatoes, fruit
- Wednesday: Crunchy beef tacos or cheese pizza, pinto beans, salad, rice, fruit
- Thursday: French toast and eggs or cheeseburger, fries, fresh spinach, fruit
- Friday: Spaghetti or pepperoni pizza, cob corn, lettuce, tomatoes, fruit
- Monday: BBQ chicken or cheese pizza, potato salad, pinto beans, fruit
NORTHSIDE BAPTIST SCHOOL
- Information not available
NURSERY ISD
- Information not available
OUR LADY OF VICTORY
- Tuesday: Ground beef stroganoff or PBJ substitute sandwich, corn, sliced pineapple
- Wednesday: Chicken taco bake or ham and cheese sandwich, Spanish rice, pinto beans, sliced pears
- Thursday: Oven fried chicken or tuna sandwich, mashed potatoes, vegetable blend, Jell-O
- Friday: Pot luck
- Monday: BBQ on bun or turkey and cheese sandwich, German potatoes, vegetable blend, mixed fruit
SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE
- Tuesday: Chicken strips, potatoes au gratin, green beans, fruit
- Wednesday: Bean burritos, cheese, refried beans, salsa, jalapeños, fruit
- Thursday: Chicken spaghetti, spring salad, garlic stix, fruit
- Friday: Steak burger, side salad, chips, fruit
- Monday: No school
ST. JOSEPH HIGH SCHOOL
- Information not available
VICTORIA ISD
- Tuesday: Sloppy Joe on a bun or sausage roll, sweet potato fries, cheesy broccoli, mixed berry cup, chocolate chip cookie
- Wednesday: Beef lasagna or taco salad, spinach salad, orange glazed carrots, juice
- Thursday: Beef tacos or chicken fajita, Spanish rice, refried beans, Mexican plate salad, pineapples
- Friday: Pizza pocket or meatball sub, baked beans, mixed vegetables, rosy applesauce
- Monday: No school
WESTHOFF ISD
- Tuesday: Meatball sub, chips, baby carrots, mixed fruit
- Wednesday: Pork roast with gravy, rice, broccoli, cherries
- Thursday: Tacos, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, banana
- Friday: No school
- Monday: No school
