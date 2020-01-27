Milk and bread are served with each meal.
INDUSTRIAL ISD
- Tuesday: Chicken-ala-king, green beans, sweet potatoes, diced pears
- Wednesday: Hamburger, tots, burger salad, fresh fruit
- Thursday: Beef tacos, pinto beans, salad, pineapple
- Friday: Corn dog, mac and cheese, pork-n-beans, mix fruit
- Monday: Breaded beef patty, whipped potatoes, broccoli, peaches
MEYERSVILLE ISD
- Tuesday: Chicken Parmesan, spinach, carrots, broccoli salad, fruit mix
- Wednesday: Hamburger, Colestrong tots, burger salad, baked beans, pears, cherries
- Thursday: Beef enchiladas, Spanish rice, beans, tossed salad, peaches
- Friday: Mozzarella sticks, peas, celery, cherry tomatoes, marinara sauce, applesauce
- Monday: Steak fingers, potatoes, green beans, applesauce
NAZARETH ACADEMY
- Tuesday: Pork chop, mashed potatoes, gravy, steamed peas, fruit
- Wednesday: Fish strips, cabbage, green beans, steamed carrots, fruit
- Thursday: Chicken Parmesan, broccoli, corn, garlic bread, fruit
- Friday: No school
- Monday: Information not available
NORTHSIDE BAPTIST SCHOOL
- Information not available
NURSERY ISD
- Tuesday: Chicken Alfredo, garden salad, buttered carrots, pears with cherries, garlic bread
- Wednesday: Chicken tenders, green beans, golden corn, rosy pears
- Thursday: Chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce, garlic bread
- Friday: Hamburger, garden salad, pickles, cheese, French fries, mixed fruit
- Monday: Information not available
OUR LADY OF VICTORY
- Tuesday — Friday: Information not available
- Monday: Chili dog or corn dog, potato salad, baked beans, chocolate pudding
SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE
- Tuesday: Steak on a bun, side salad, buttery corn, fruit
- Wednesday: Chicken tacos, cheese sauce, sour cream, ranch beans, spring salad, fruit
- Thursday: Turkey, dressing, gravy, green beans, sweet potatoes, fruit
- Friday: Early dismissal
- Monday: Information not available
ST. JOSEPH HIGH SCHOOL
- Tuesday: Cheeseburger, fries, salad, pudding, cookies
- Wednesday: Crispitos with chili, beans, salad, pudding, fruit
- Thursday: Chicken Parmesan, penne pasta, green beans, fruit, salad, garlic bread
- Friday: Chicken nuggets, egg noodles, salad, green beans, fresh fruit
- Monday: Information not available
VICTORIA ISD
- Tuesday: Meatloaf or breaded chicken sandwich, cheesy potatoes, green beans, candied apples
- Wednesday: Beef chili mac or cheese lasagna roll-up, spinach salad, steamed carrots, apricots, Rice Krispies Treat
- Thursday: Enchiladas or bean and cheese burrito, Spanish rice, refried beans, Mexican plate salad, peaches, cornbread
- Friday: Cheeseburger or chicken nuggets, sweet potato fries, burger salad, fruit cocktail
- Monday: Information not available
WESTHOFF ISD
Information not available
