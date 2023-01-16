School lunch menus for the week of Jan. 17-23. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
Nazareth Academy
Tuesday: Cheese sticks and spaghetti or burger, cali blend, corn, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Soft beef taco or cheese pizza, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Toasted ham sandwich or cheeseburger, scalloped potatoes, mixed veggies, fruit, milk.
Friday: Chicken tenders or pepperoni pizza, fries, fresh broccoli, bread, fruit, gravy, milk.
Monday: French toast or cheese pizza, spinach, tater tots, syrup, fruit, milk.
Nursery ISD
Tuesday: Beef and broccoli stir fry, steamed rice, teriyaki and ginger carrots, Mandarin fruit Jello, whole-grain roll.
Wednesday: Restaurant style pizza, cheese/pepperoni, beef and vegetable soup, seasoned corn, blushing pears.
Thursday: Tamales with chili, cilantro rice, charro beans, lettuce and tomato salad, fruit slush cup, jalapeño/salsa.
Friday: Chicken and waffles, crispy tater tots, fresh veggie cup with ranch dressing, fruit salad, syrup
Monday: Golden, crispy chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, chilled mixed fruit, whole-grain roll, cream gravy.