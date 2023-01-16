School lunch menus for the week of Jan. 17-23. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

Nazareth Academy

Tuesday: Cheese sticks and spaghetti or burger, cali blend, corn, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Soft beef taco or cheese pizza, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Toasted ham sandwich or cheeseburger, scalloped potatoes, mixed veggies, fruit, milk.

Friday: Chicken tenders or pepperoni pizza, fries, fresh broccoli, bread, fruit, gravy, milk.

Monday: French toast or cheese pizza, spinach, tater tots, syrup, fruit, milk.

Nursery ISD

Tuesday: Beef and broccoli stir fry, steamed rice, teriyaki and ginger carrots, Mandarin fruit Jello, whole-grain roll.

Wednesday: Restaurant style pizza, cheese/pepperoni, beef and vegetable soup, seasoned corn, blushing pears.

Thursday: Tamales with chili, cilantro rice, charro beans, lettuce and tomato salad, fruit slush cup, jalapeño/salsa.

Friday: Chicken and waffles, crispy tater tots, fresh veggie cup with ranch dressing, fruit salad, syrup

Monday: Golden, crispy chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, chilled mixed fruit, whole-grain roll, cream gravy.

Tags