School lunch menus for the week of Jan. 18-24. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

INDUSTRIAL ISD

Tuesday: Beef-a-roni, green beans, carrots, fruit

Wednesday: Pulled pork sandwich, tots, ranch style beans, fresh fruit

Thursday: Beef and cheese nachos, pinto beans, salad, pineapple

Friday: Chicken Parmesan, mac and cheese, green peas, fruit

Monday: Steak patty, whipped potatoes, broccoli, fruit

NAZARETH ACADEMY

Tuesday: Salisbury steak or burger, mashed potatoes, gravy, mixed veggies, fruit

Wednesday: Chicken and waffles or cheese pizza, fries, carrots, syrup, fruit

Thursday: Mac and cheese with ham or cheeseburger, cabbage, mixed veggies, fruit

Friday: Meatless spaghetti, cheese sticks or pepperoni pizza, lettuce, tomato, steamed broccoli, fruit

Monday: Chili or cheese pizza, celery sticks, beans, cornbread, fruit

OUR LADY OF VICTORY SCHOOL

Tuesday: Spaghetti, green beans, salad

Wednesday: Chicken fajita taco, Spanish rice, pinto beans, pineapple tidbits

Thursday: Hot dog with chili on the side, potato salad, baked beans, peaches

Friday: Grilled cheese sandwich, broccoli, chips, Oreo cookies

Monday: Meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, carrots and peas, mandarin oranges

SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE

Tuesday: Chili, cornbread, beans, fruit

Wednesday: Chicken nuggets, fries, corn, fruit

Thursday: Corn dogs, tater tots, carrot sticks, fruit

Friday: No school

Monday: Cold cut sub sandwich, side salad, pickles, chips, fruit

VICTORIA ISD

Tuesday: Corn dog or chicken spaghetti, green beans, mixed vegetables, pears with cherries, fresh fruit

Wednesday: Hamburger pocket or bean and cheese burrito, steamed carrots, broccoli, pineapple, fresh fruit, cookie

Thursday: Tamales or chicken yakitori, pinto beans, lettuce and tomato, peaches, fresh fruit

Friday: Mac and cheese with sliced bread or turkey and cheese on ciabatta bread, raw veggie sticks, tossed salad, fruit cocktail, fresh fruit

Monday: Chicken fried steak on a bun or French bread pizza, green peas, steamed carrots, pears with cherries, fresh fruit

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.