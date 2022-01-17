School lunch menus for the week of Jan. 18-24. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
INDUSTRIAL ISD
Tuesday: Beef-a-roni, green beans, carrots, fruit
Wednesday: Pulled pork sandwich, tots, ranch style beans, fresh fruit
Thursday: Beef and cheese nachos, pinto beans, salad, pineapple
Friday: Chicken Parmesan, mac and cheese, green peas, fruit
Monday: Steak patty, whipped potatoes, broccoli, fruit
NAZARETH ACADEMY
Tuesday: Salisbury steak or burger, mashed potatoes, gravy, mixed veggies, fruit
Wednesday: Chicken and waffles or cheese pizza, fries, carrots, syrup, fruit
Thursday: Mac and cheese with ham or cheeseburger, cabbage, mixed veggies, fruit
Friday: Meatless spaghetti, cheese sticks or pepperoni pizza, lettuce, tomato, steamed broccoli, fruit
Monday: Chili or cheese pizza, celery sticks, beans, cornbread, fruit
OUR LADY OF VICTORY SCHOOL
Tuesday: Spaghetti, green beans, salad
Wednesday: Chicken fajita taco, Spanish rice, pinto beans, pineapple tidbits
Thursday: Hot dog with chili on the side, potato salad, baked beans, peaches
Friday: Grilled cheese sandwich, broccoli, chips, Oreo cookies
Monday: Meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, carrots and peas, mandarin oranges
SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE
Tuesday: Chili, cornbread, beans, fruit
Wednesday: Chicken nuggets, fries, corn, fruit
Thursday: Corn dogs, tater tots, carrot sticks, fruit
Friday: No school
Monday: Cold cut sub sandwich, side salad, pickles, chips, fruit
VICTORIA ISD
Tuesday: Corn dog or chicken spaghetti, green beans, mixed vegetables, pears with cherries, fresh fruit
Wednesday: Hamburger pocket or bean and cheese burrito, steamed carrots, broccoli, pineapple, fresh fruit, cookie
Thursday: Tamales or chicken yakitori, pinto beans, lettuce and tomato, peaches, fresh fruit
Friday: Mac and cheese with sliced bread or turkey and cheese on ciabatta bread, raw veggie sticks, tossed salad, fruit cocktail, fresh fruit
Monday: Chicken fried steak on a bun or French bread pizza, green peas, steamed carrots, pears with cherries, fresh fruit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.