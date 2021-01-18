School lunch menus for the week of Jan. 19-25. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
MEYERSVILLE ISD
Tuesday: Baked potato, broccoli, fruit
Wednesday: Winter soup, grilled cheese, fruit
Thursday: Chicken pot pie, green beans, fruit
Friday: Pepperoni pizza, peas, fruit
Monday: Steak fingers, French fries, broccoli, fruit
OUR LADY OF VICTORY
Tuesday: Pork chop, seasoned red potatoes, green beans, pineapple tidbits
Wednesday: Tacos, salad, Spanish rice, pinto beans
Thursday: Meatball sub, chips, carrot sticks, yogurt
Friday: Corn dog, potato salad, ranch style beans, Teddy Grahams
Monday: Chicken strips, scalloped potatoes, broccoli, rosy applesauce
SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE
Tuesday: Tortilla soup, tortilla chips, cheese, fruit
Wednesday: Pigs in the blanket, sweet potatoes, sauerkraut, fruit
Thursday: Spaghetti, Popeye salad, garlic sticks, fruit
Friday: No school
Monday: Chicken sandwich, baked beans, pickles, fruit
VICTORIA ISD
Tuesday: Hamburger or BBQ on a bun, tossed salad, green beans, French fries, fruit cup, peaches
Wednesday: Lasagna roll or turkey wrap, tossed salad, garlic bread, broccoli, peas, cinnamon spiced apples, juice, chocolate chip cookie
Thursday: Chicken fajita or hamburger, tossed salad, re-fried beans, fresh fruit, Spanish rice, corn, pineapple tidbits, cereal bar
Friday: Corn dogs, baby carrots, cucumber slices, fresh fruit, Cheez-its
Monday: Pepperoni pizza or chicken fried steak sandwich, tossed salad, carrots, pears with cherries, fresh fruit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.