School lunch menus for the week of Jan. 19-25. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

MEYERSVILLE ISD

Tuesday: Baked potato, broccoli, fruit

Wednesday: Winter soup, grilled cheese, fruit

Thursday: Chicken pot pie, green beans, fruit

Friday: Pepperoni pizza, peas, fruit

Monday: Steak fingers, French fries, broccoli, fruit

OUR LADY OF VICTORY

Tuesday: Pork chop, seasoned red potatoes, green beans, pineapple tidbits

Wednesday: Tacos, salad, Spanish rice, pinto beans

Thursday: Meatball sub, chips, carrot sticks, yogurt

Friday: Corn dog, potato salad, ranch style beans, Teddy Grahams

Monday: Chicken strips, scalloped potatoes, broccoli, rosy applesauce

SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE

Tuesday: Tortilla soup, tortilla chips, cheese, fruit

Wednesday: Pigs in the blanket, sweet potatoes, sauerkraut, fruit

Thursday: Spaghetti, Popeye salad, garlic sticks, fruit

Friday: No school

Monday: Chicken sandwich, baked beans, pickles, fruit

VICTORIA ISD

Tuesday: Hamburger or BBQ on a bun, tossed salad, green beans, French fries, fruit cup, peaches

Wednesday: Lasagna roll or turkey wrap, tossed salad, garlic bread, broccoli, peas, cinnamon spiced apples, juice, chocolate chip cookie

Thursday: Chicken fajita or hamburger, tossed salad, re-fried beans, fresh fruit, Spanish rice, corn, pineapple tidbits, cereal bar

Friday: Corn dogs, baby carrots, cucumber slices, fresh fruit, Cheez-its

Monday: Pepperoni pizza or chicken fried steak sandwich, tossed salad, carrots, pears with cherries, fresh fruit

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.